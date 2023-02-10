Redditors Are Sharing The 'Worst' Buys From Aritzia & They Say These Items Aren't Worth It
"Don't buy these."
If you've ever wondered what to buy at Aritzia so that you're getting the best quality for your money, shoppers of the store have done the hard work for you.
People online are sharing their "worst" Aritzia purchases and the items mentioned don't seem to live up to the hype.
In the subreddit r/Aritzia, Reddit user u/zedem124 asked for others to share their worst Aritzia buys, starting a "don't buy these," thread.
"Hey all, what are your worst Aritzia purchases? Like, you needed to return it ASAP," they asked.
The replies include tons of messages detailing which products shoppers don't think are worth the money, including Aritzia coats, pants, dresses, sweaters and more.
Here are some of the items commenters say might not be worth your cash.
TNAChill Leggings
"These leggings are so incredibly thin. I can see through them even, kinda like thick pantyhose," said one user of the TNAChill Hot Cross Hi-Rise Legging.
"They somehow give me a cameltoe, barely stretch around my thighs but are loose around my waist. Not even worth the $13 I paid honestly," they said.
"The leggings," another person chimed in. "They disintegrated into weird, baggy, see-through long underwear in a year," they said, explaining that they would even wash them cold and line dry them.
"Yep, they only last a few months max for me too, but are chef’s kiss the first few times," said another person.
Wilfred Free cargos
"The Wilfred free modern cargos," said one user.
"The button fly is really uncomfortable [in my opinion] and the button holes started to fray a lot, so the buttons will just pop out."
"It also just doesn't sit very flat and makes it look bulky. I normally like button flys too," they said.
"I like how they fit but I have two huge problems with them," another person said of the pants. "1. The buttons break off and snap in the wash 2. The fly is off-centre and looks weird."
Melina pants
"Half of the girls I see wearing Melinas on TikTok, the fly looks crooked," said one person.
"I know some people have pointed this out before that it is sewn on crooked on some pairs. So odd for such a pricy pair of pants, and not something I’d think to look for in-store!"
In another Reddit thread about the Melina pants, other customers commented on the "skewed" fly.
Wilfred Free Lounge Pants
"[The] Wilfred Free Souvenir Pants & Wilfred Free Free Lounge. Both are so comfortable but pills within the first hour of wearing," said one commenter.
"Yes, I love how comfy the Free Lounge pants are and I would have bought multiple pairs if not for the pilling," another replied. "So disappointing for the price."
Wilfred Only Slip Dress
"Unless it’s on sale, I probably wouldn’t recommend the Wilfred Only Slip dress," said one person in the thread.
"Especially in lighter colours. I have it in Light Birch and it shows every bump on my body unless I wear shapewear, and it’s pretty expensive for 100% polyester. I like the look of it but there are better dresses, [in my opinion]."
"I wouldn’t even recommend the black one," someone else replied, saying that the dress "highlights [their] cellulite."
While many commenters shared their grievances with particular items, others defended pieces from the brand's clothing.
"I actually loved the Freshmen waist turtleneck," said one commenter after another person said the top was "very thin and not great quality."
"Goes with everything and packs tiny for travel."
"I love my freshman turtlenecks, too!!" said another. "Some of the best quality turtlenecks, [in my opinion]."
If you're looking for more advice on what to buy at Aritzia, TikToker @wangjenniferr shares what to buy at Aritzia and what pieces to avoid based on the quality of the materials and construction, and her tips could help you save money on Aritzia coats, dresses and more.
