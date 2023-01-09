A Calgary TikToker Called Out Aritzia For Being 'Fatphobic' & So Many People Agree (VIDEO)
Aritzia has reached out to the TikToker.
A Calgary TikToker is calling out fashion brand Aritzia for being "fatphobic" after an awkward exchange with a sales associate.
The TikToker @hannasiggy posted a tearful video after she'd gone to the Aritzia store at Calgary's CF Chinook Centre to exchange a "very expensive" jacket for one in a bigger size.
She said she had told the salesperson that she needed a size large.
"When I asked for the size jacket, she's [the sales associate] like, 'we don't carry that size right now,'" the TikToker said.
@hannasiggy
Aritzia in Chinook (Calgary Alberta) do better. #fatphobia#aritzia#calgary #chinook #boycott
When she asked if the store gets that size in stock regularly, the sales associate said, "not that size," the TikToker claimed.
The TikToker then asked whether they had the jacket in a different colour. The associate said they had it in white but told the TikToker that it "wouldn't flatter her."
"I was in shock. Are you really saying this?" she said in the TikTok. "She was so mean."
"I'm not a huge girl. I'm not small. I'm not little by any means, but I'm not massive. Even if I was, it doesn't matter," she said.
In the video, the TikToker said she'd contacted the store to let them know about the experience, and she said she was told there had been a lot of complaints about similar incidents.
People in the comments shared their own Aritzia experiences, including others allegedly from the same store.
"She made me cry too. We probably had the same girl. The one that was there when I was was like, 'you HAVE to know there's no way that’s going to fit you.' I wasn’t even shopping for me," one person said.
"No because I went in, and I had barely looked at a shirt, and the employee said to my face, 'we don’t carry plus sizes," another person claimed.
"Aritzia has always given off such a mean girl vibe," someone added.
In another video, the TikToker said someone from Aritzia's head office had been in touch following the incident who was really "apologetic."
"We talked a lot about being inclusive... We talked about getting mirrors in the changing rooms," she said.
"I also talked about getting representatives that are of bigger sizes, so people feel more comfortable, as well as retraining people on how to be kind, which shouldn't have to be taught," she said.
In a statement, Aritzia said they "sincerely regret the experience this client had in one of our stores."
"We’ve spoken with the client directly to address her concerns and we are looking into the situation further to ensure this does not happen again."