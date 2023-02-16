We Asked ChatGPT The Biggest Assumptions People Make About Calgary & It Shut Them Down
It's not "all about cowboys and rodeos" apparently!
Think you already have a good idea of what Calgary is like? You should probably think again!
In the name of science, we decided to ask ChatGPT, an OpenAI chatbot tool driven by AI, to debunk some of the most common assumptions made about Cowtown and, honestly, it made some pretty good points.
We asked the AI, "What are some of the biggest assumptions people make about Calgary?" It turns out even the computers know that there's more to Calgary than cowboys.
It's always cold and snowy
The usual argument made about Calgary is the fact the city tends to get some very, very cold winter weather. However, ChatGPT revealed what all Calgarians know which is that Calgary summers are where it is at.
"While Calgary does experience cold and snowy winters, it also has hot summers and mild shoulder seasons," the AI said.
"In fact, Calgary is known for having a lot of sunshine throughout the year."
Per the city's website, Calgary is the sunniest city in Canada with 333 days of sun a year and we will never let you forget it.
It's a small town
When it comes to city life, Calgary is definitely on the smaller end, but the city is constantly growing.
"While Calgary has a friendly, small-town feel, it's actually the largest city in the province of Alberta and one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada," ChatGPT said.
The AI added Calgary has a population of over 1.3 million people.
Yes, Calgary is nowhere as big as Toronto where according to the city government, the population is almost 3 million in the city alone, but it's still got a buzz.
It's all about cowboys and rodeos
Calgary might be the city famous for its Stampede celebrations, but there's way more to the city than cowboys and rodeos.
"Calgary has a rich history in ranching and rodeos," it said.
However, ChatGPT added that Calgary is also a "modern and diverse city with a thriving arts and culture scene," with a lot of museums, theatres, art galleries and music festivals.
It's not very diverse
People may think otherwise, but ChatGPT said that Calgary is one of Canada's most diverse cities.
"It's home to a growing population of immigrants from all over the world, and there are many cultural events and festivals that celebrate this diversity," it added.
Data from Calgary Economic Development also shows that the city has the third largest visible minority population in Canada and there are over 240 different ethnic origins represented in the city.
It's all about oil and gas
Calgary has long been associated with oil and gas and it's known as the "energy capital of Canada," ChatGPT said.
But it's not the only job opportunity available to people in the city.
"It's also home to a thriving technology sector and a growing creative industry. There are many opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship in the city,' the AI added.
