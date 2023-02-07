People On TikTok Are Riled Up After A Calgary Local Shared Her Biggest 'Ick' About The City
"Let's bring back neighbourly love."
A Calgary TikToker shared a video on her biggest "ick" about the city and drivers might already be pretty familiar with it.
Jordan Olson posted the TikTok about one of her biggest issues with Calgary and it's all about the death of the courtesy wave.
You know when you're driving and someone lets you in and you give them an awkward little thank you wave? Well, apparently, Calgarians aren't really doing that anymore, and people on TikTok have taken notice.
"If you're from Calgary and if somebody lets you in when you're driving, wave. Be polite, be neighbourly and wave. As someone who's born and raised here, that used to happen all the time and now it rarely happens," she said in the video.
"Let's bring back neighbourly love. It's not that hard to wave at somebody."
Olson told Narcity that she loves Calgary, and the point of her video was to encourage people to bring that "small town, big city, neighbourly love back."
It turns out it wasn't just Olson that picked up on the courtesy wave disappearing in Calgary, with a lot of people agreeing in the comments — and they're heated about it. Let's just say that lots of exclamation points were used in the comment section.
One person said they agreed with Olsen about the need to wave, "especially when you actually go out of your way to let someone in."
Another self-described born-and-raised Calgarian said, "most people no longer wave or even acknowledge you let them in."
"100%. I always wave and get so upset when others don't," a user commented.
The death of the wave also is not just a Calgary issue either, with TikTokers in Edmonton also chiming in.
"The courtesy wave has also died in Edmonton. Used to see it all the time and now it’s such a rarity," someone added.
Tons of people in the comments were also keen to keep the wave alive. "I always wave, it’s just common courtesy," a TikToker said.
People couldn't resist the urge to make a dig at Ontario in the process.
"Too many people from Ontario here. Dead serious," someone said.
Either way, it's time to bring back the wave, Calgary.