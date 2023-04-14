A TikToker Accused Aritzia Of Ableism After A 'Terrible' Interaction With An Employee
"It's disgusting."
A TikToker has called out Aritzia after she said she received ableist comments while making a return at the store.
Sofia, @sofia.rachel on TikTok, took to the app to share a negative experience she had at the store while making an overdue return, calling out the company for "ableism."
"Aritzia, ever heard of sensitivity trainings? Because ableism is not the vibe," she captioned the video, which was posted on March 30.
Sofia explained in the clip that she deals with a chronic illness and was unable to return her item on time due to a "flare-up."
"I'm diagnosed with a chronic illness, it's not a severe illness, I survive, I'm fine," she began. "But it does really impact my day-to-day," she said, explaining that she sometimes has trouble carrying out her usual activities.
"I have to call in sick, I have to ask for extensions, I have to miss class," she said.
Speaking to Narcity, Sofia explained that her item was due to be returned on March 26.
"I was in bed from that Sunday, which is the 26th, to the 30th," said over a phone call on Thursday.
She explained that she spoke with someone from Aritzia online, who confirmed that she would be able to take the item in late and return it.
"The person online was like, 'No problem, I'll notify the store that you're going to and let them know that you're coming and that we authorize the return,'" Sofia said.
While she didn't specify which location she made the return at, Sofia told Narcity the store is located in the Montreal area.
She said that she explained to the cashier that she had spoken with someone from Aritzia who had authorized the transaction.
"She was kind of annoyed already," Sofia said. She said the cashier then questioned the reason for her late return.
"She was like, 'Oh, so you couldn't return it because of an illness?" Sofia said in her video. She described the employee's tone as "very judgemental."
"I'm not exaggerating, she really looked at me like, 'cause of an illness?'"
Sofia confirmed that was the case, and was then asked the question again by the employee. "'You couldn't go to the post office because of an illness?'"
"I'm not disabled, by any means," Sofia said in the video. "This comment, for someone who is disabled, is extremely ableist and extremely discriminating."
Sofia said she wanted to address the experience because "people with physical and invisible disabilities are confronted with remarks like this every day."
"It's disgusting," she added.
Sofia said the employee then began processing the return, but asked another pointed question. "On top of it, she was like 'What’s the reason for the return? Too small?'" she said, using the same condescending tone.
"I was so shocked at that point, that I just didn't even have any words."
The video, which has amassed over 240,000 views and over 24,000 likes, has many comments from other shoppers who expressed similar negative interactions at the store.
Narcity reached out to Aritzia for their response. In a statement, Aritzia said they "sincerely regret" the interaction.
"At Aritzia, our mission is to provide everyday luxury in a welcoming environment, and we greatly value our clients. We sincerely regret the experience this client had in one of our stores," an Aritzia spokesperson said.
"We've spoken with the client directly to address her concerns and we are looking into the situation further to ensure this does not happen again."
Sofia confirmed to Narcity that she had spoken with someone from the company, and said they were "very apologetic." However, she said more needs to be done.
"I felt heard but this isn't an isolated issue," she said. "It isn't one girl or one store, this is an issue with the company culture."
"I shared all my concerns about both ableist and body shaming comments, and how our society is working to be more and more inclusive and there is no longer room for behaviours like the one I experienced."
She said she hasn't received any further communication from Aritzia. "I am not aware of what concrete actions have been taken other than reaching out to me," she said.
Sofia added that while she's not sure about shopping at Aritzia anymore, and likely wouldn't return to that particular location, some good came from the situation.
"So many people with chronic illnesses shared in the comments how it resonated with them and thanked me for sharing the story. I think that's the great thing to come out of this," she said.
It’s not the first time an Aritzia shopper has called out the brand after having a negative experience with an employee.
In December, a woman from Calgary accused the store of being "fatphobic" in a tearful video after an exchange regarding clothing sizes with a sales associate.
