A TikToker Found Huge Aritzia Deals At Toronto Premium Outlets & Got Up To 70% Off (VIDEO)
"I'm not sure how long the sales will last."
If you're a fan of Aritzia Canada, you should know about the amazing deals that a TikToker recently found at the Aritzia store in the Toronto Premium Outlets.
The video showcasing Erin Chau's shopping haul has gone viral, leaving many viewers in awe of the incredible bargains she scored.
In her video, Chau showcases the amazing deals that she found at the Aritzia store, at the outlets which are located at Halton Hills.
She was able to snag Melina pants for just $30, a jacket for $50, and boyfriend shorts for $20.
These items were all 50 to 70% off their regular prices, making them a steal for any Aritzia enthusiast.
"I wanted to drop so much cash here," she said in her video.
While Chau couldn't confirm how long the sales would last, she highly recommended the outlet mall for all fashion enthusiasts.
A clerk at the Aritzia at Toronto Premium Outlets told Narcity that the sales at their location are year-long, but the sale right now could be considered similar to a winter sale.
She gave an example of a jacket that usually sells for $298, which is currently on sale for $49.99.
"It just really depends on what we're putting out."
Many people in the comments shared similar experiences with the sale at the Premium outlet's store.
"Omg, I went there; the deals were so good," one person said.
While there are no other Aritzia sales currently going on in other stores in the Greater Toronto Area, there are still tons of deals available in Aritzia's online sale section.
A different TikToker, who shared her shopping tips at the Toronto Premium Outlets to save time and money, also recommended visiting their Aritizia store.
Though she cautioned warning that all sales at the Aritzia outlet store are final.
She also recommended arriving at the outlet mall early in the morning, visiting Nike and Lululemon and skipping Gap and Old Navy.