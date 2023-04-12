An Aritzia Employee Revealed Which Items To Avoid From The Store & What To Buy Instead
If you're wondering what to buy at Aritzia, who better to take advice from than someone who works there?
A TikToker, who posts videos online about life as an Aritzia employee, has revealed the items she wouldn't buy from the store, as well as what she recommends you pick up instead.
In a video posted on the app last month, TikToker @_katepope_ shared her least favourite items from Aritzia, saying she's "seen it all and tried it all" and has "better options" for shoppers.
"I've seen literally every single product, tried on every single product," she says in the clip. "I've done a lot of research."
The first item she says shoppers may want to avoid is the TNA Aviator Parachute Pant, noting that the material "feels pretty cheap."
"There are far better cargo and parachute pant options," she says.
She then goes on to warn shoppers about "anything sculpt knit."
For those who don't know, sculpt knit is a signature "figure-smoothing" yarn from the brand Babaton. According to Aritzia, it's supposed to have the perfect amount of stretch that "hugs in the right places to shape and sculpt your form."
"I've developed kind of a hate relationship with these," Kate says. "They're not my cup of tea."
She then provided a semi-hot take on an iconic pair of Aritzia pants.
"The Melinas," she says. "They have done their time — Aritzia has way better leather pant options."
Next, she mentioned the Agolde '90s Jean, a pair of demin jeans that have gone viral online.
"I know these are really popular," she says in the clip. She goes on to explain that, after having seen tons of people try them on, the jeans are hard to pull off unless you "have the right body type."
"Denim Forum (Aritzia's in-house denim brand) makes similar styles for half the price that just fit and feel way better," she says.
Another item that Kate believes shoppers could pass on is the Babaton Pelli Hip Shirt Jacket.
"There are so many better leather jackets that feel better, fit better, and give you shape," she says, noting that the jacket can give off a boxy appearance.
"It just kind of swallows you and your whole outfit."
Finally, Kate talks about Aritzia dresses, looking at slip dresses, in particular.
She explains that you can find similar slip dresses for half the price by thrifting, and they'll also usually deliver a better fit.
"They're not my favourite," she says of Aritzia's slip dress offerings.
Commenters on the video seemed to be in agreement with her choices, with many also expressing their dislike for sculpt knit items.
"I feel like sculpt knit is uncomfortable and unflattering," one person wrote.
"Sculpt knit gets damaged so easily," said another commenter. "It snags on everything."
If you're wondering what's worth buying, in a follow-up video, Kate shared several Aritzia items that she always recommends.
The items she mentions include Aritzia's contour clothing, a line made of "luxe, ultra-flattering fabric," with a "smoothing effect and second-skin feel," and says the Contour Bodysuit, in particular, is a great buy.
She also recommends Agolde's Low Slung Baggy Jeans as an alternative to the '90s Jeans, calling them the perfect "dream jean."
And while the Melina pants didn't hold up under her scrutiny, the popular Aritzia Effortless Pants did make the cut, with Kate calling them a "classic trouser."
For a leather pant alternative, she singled out the Agency Pant, noting that they cinch your waist and are "so flattering."
Finally, if you're looking for Aritzia jackets, Kate highlighted the Wilfred Generation Blazer and the Babton Avedon Bomber as recommended purchases.
"It's a good staple," she said of the bomber.
