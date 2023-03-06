Aritzia Jobs Are Available Across Canada & They Come With Some Seriously Sweet Perks
How does a discount on clothing and a dog-friendly office sound? 🛍
Looking for a new career? So many Aritzia jobs are available in Canada right now, and they come with some incredible employee perks.
Aritzia careers are available in multiple departments and cities across the country, and the benefits include a sweet discount.
For example, employees can get up to 40% off Aritzia clothes, as well as employee perks like a dog-friendly office, an in-house cafe with complimentary beverages, and health and wellness benefits for some roles.
Sound like the ideal job? Here are just a few of the careers Aritzia is currently hiring for in Canada.
Seasonal Distribution Centre Associate
Salary: Starting at $20 per hour
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: Aritzia is hiring for tons of full-time and part-time roles at its Distribution Centre to support upcoming peak sales events.
According to the company, these seasonal roles are temporary contracts, but there is the opportunity to convert the position to a permanent role.
The seasonal distribution centre associate will provide support in receiving, storing and shipping Aritzia products to both stores and customers.
Some of the duties of the role include sorting and transporting goods, packing and shipping stock and recording inventory.
Candidates should be able to lift and carry up to 50 pounds and perform repetitive tasks, in addition to other requirements.
Some of the perks of the role include premium pay for certain shifts, access to an Employee Assistance Program, amenities like an on-site gym and shower facilities, and an employee discount on Aritzia products.
Seasonal Concierge Advisor
Salary: Up to $20 per hour
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: Aritzia is hiring full-time and part-time seasonal concierge advisors to work from its Support Office in Vancouver.
As Aritzia notes, these seasonal roles will be temporary contracts, starting as early as April, with the opportunity to convert to a permanent role.
The concierge advisor is responsible for providing customer service to clients over phone, live chat, and email.
Some of the duties of a concierge advisor include resolving inquiries, supporting customers with returns and orders, and providing customers with product knowledge and styling advice.
To qualify for the role, candidates should have, among other things, strong written and verbal communication skills in English and a passion for building client relationships.
Perks of the role include working in a dog-friendly office, access to an Employee Assistance Program and a discount on Aritzia products.
Style Advisor
Location: B.C., Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Quebec
Who Should Apply: Aritzia's style advisors are responsible for selling clothes and delivering "unparalleled styling expertise."
Qualifications for the role include having a great sense of style, a passion for fashion and an understanding of Aritzia's brand, but it's worth noting that prior retail experience isn't necessary.
As for the perks, Aritzia style advisors get a sweet 40% employee discount on products (in-store and online) as well as a "competitive pay package."
Architectural Technologist
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: This role is part of the Store Development Technical Design team, whose mission is to "bring Aritzia’s store designs to life."
The architectural technologist will be responsible for things like conducting site analysis, drafting construction drawing packages and identifying opportunities for design improvements.
For this role, candidates will need to have "proven skills, education and/or applicable certifications," including in architectural drafting technologies as well as a commitment to learning and applying Aritzia's Values, Business and People Leadership principles.
Based in the Vancouver Support Office, this position comes with perks like an office where you can take your dog to work, access to an in-house gym and a discount on Aritzia products.
Senior Interior Designer
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: Aritzia is known for the stylish interiors of their stores -- and you could play a role in the design.
The Senior Interior Designer, Creative Store Design, works in the Interior Design Department, which plans the placement of decorative pieces and elements across Aritzia's customer and employee spaces.
The person in this role will develop design concepts for Aritzia's spaces, and curate and plan the placement of decor.
Some of the qualifications for the role include skill, education, and/or certifications in interior design, as well as an understanding of Aritzia's brand vision.
Working at Aritzia's support office, some of the perks of the position include access to the in-office A-OK Commissary & Café, an in-house gym, a dog-friendly office and a discount on Aritzia's products.
Merchandising Manager
Location: B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Quebec
Who Should Apply: The merchandising manager makes sure that products are "displayed in a way that tells the Aritzia story."
As the company puts it, merchandising managers are responsible for organizing the layout of the store so that "customers can find what they want, when they want it."
As manager, this person will also lead a team of merchandisers.
To qualify, candidates should have strong leadership skills, a great sense of style and be able to work in a fast-paced environment.
If you don't see something that's a perfect match, you can also always fill out a general application.
Good luck!
