Aritzia's Summer Sale Has Up To 50% Off Popular Items That Never Go On Discount (PHOTOS)
But you'll want to hurry. 🛒
Attention, fashion lovers! Aritzia is having a major summer sale in Canada and you can score popular pieces for up to 50% off, but you'll want to hurry.
Starting on June 22, the trendy retailer is having its annual summer sale, which takes place online and in-store, featuring items that they say never go on sale.
The Artitzia summer sale is only on until July 2, so if you're looking to score some new pieces for your summer wardrobe, now is the perfect time to stock up on warm-weather favourites like bodysuits and rompers.
Take a look below at some of the picks from the sale!
Chopin Pant
Chopin Pant from Aritzia.
Sale Price: $88.80
Regular Price: $148
The item: Chopin Pant
Size range: 00 to 12
The details: These high-waisted pants are made from a crepe material that gives them a "breezy, effortless drape" that one reviewer claims they wear "religiously."
TnaLIFE Surge Romper
TnaLIFE Surge Romper from Aritzia.
Sale Price: $38.99
Regular Price: $78
The item: TnaLIFE Surge Romper
Size range: 2XS to 2XL
The details: Is there anything more summery than a fitted yellow romper? This scoop-necked piece has moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry, whether you're getting your sweat on at spin or enjoying a sunny day at the park.
The Effortless Pant
The Effortless Pant from Aritzia.
Sale Price: $133.20
Regular Price: $140
The item: The Effortless Pant
Size range: 00 to 16
The details: Fans of Aritiza know how beloved this piece is, but if you need any extra convincing, reviewers say you can dress them up or down and they're totally worth the price tag — which is even better because they're currently on sale.
Martine Midi Dress
Martine Midi Dress from Aritzia.
Sale Price: $99
Regular Price: $110
The item: Martine Midi Dress
Size range: 2XS to 2XL
The details: This sweet breezy dress is a dream for summer parties and could also double as an easy piece to throw on over your swimsuit. It has an elasticized waist and a sweet bowtie detail at the neckline for a cute little extra embellishment.
Contour Squareneck Longsleeve Bodysuit
Contour Squareneck Longsleeve Bodysuit from Aritzia.
Sale Price: $43.50
Regular Price: $58
The item: Contour Squareneck Longsleeve Bodysuit
Size range: 2XS to 2XL
The details: This thong-cut bottom offers a "smooth, supportive fit," and it even has lil' loops to keep your bra straps hidden (if that's the look you're going for.) Bye-bye, underwear lines!
Happy shopping!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.