5 Tips For Shopping At The Toronto Premium Outlets That Will Save You Time & Money (VIDEO)
Game-changing advice for your next trip.
Toronto Premium Outlets has become a go-to destination for Ontario shoppers and tourists seeking more affordable rates at brand-name outlets and to enjoy a day out of the typical urban city setting.
However, one visitor has found ways to maximize savings through some lesser-known shopping hacks.
Toronto-based Tiktoker Maha's video, which has already racked up over 56K views, could be a shopping game changer.
She recently shared her tips for shopping at the outdoor retail centre, which is located in Halton Hills, for a "better experience" that will save you time, money and parking woes.
Here are her five tips to keep in mind for your next trip to Toronto Premium Outlets:
Go early in the morning
Toronto Premium Outlets' hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on most days, but on Saturday and Monday, they're open from 9:30 a.m. Maha recommends going as early as possible to avoid wasting time finding a parking spot.
"You'll find parking easily, and it'll be a better shopping experience," she said.
Go to Nike's store first
Nike is one of the more popular stores at the premium outlet, which is why Maha recommends going there first to avoid getting stuck in long lineups.
"I would also specifically recommend checking out their shoes. They have great pricing," she said.
Skip Old Navy and Gap
If you're looking for the best deals on Gap and Old Navy merchandise, you may want to consider shopping online and skip visiting their stores at the Toronto Premium Outlets, according to Maha who found better deals on the website than in person.
Visit Lululemon
Maha recommends definitely visiting Lululemon as they have "so many markups" and a great variety of clothes.
"But beware everything is final sale, so make sure you try everything on and you're not impulse shopping," she warned.
Visit Aritizia
If you're an Aritzia girlie, then the Toronto Premium Outlets may be a great spot for you, according to Maha. Aritzia's outlet store at the mall offers a wide selection of merchandise at significantly discounted prices.
One thing to keep in mind, however, is that all sales at the Aritzia outlet store are final.
@stylebymnth
Some tips about the Toronto Premium Outlets #shoppingtips #shoppingexperiences #shopping #torontopremiumoutlet #outletshopping