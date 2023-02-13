This Cheap Toronto Store Is Making Amazon Look Bad With Name-Brand Finds For Half The Price
It might be time to get that air fryer!
Ready to stretch your dollar further? There's a hidden gem in Toronto with name-brand household electronics that are so much cheaper than Amazon!
Price War is a cheap Toronto store located near The Annex, selling everything from second-hand clothes to everyday household items. I stumbled upon it during a walk home and couldn't believe how affordable their name-brand products were.
But the real fun began when I cross-referenced their prices with the same products on Amazon. Get ready to find some serious savings!
Ninja Air Fryer
Ninja Air Fryer Pictured at Price War, Right: Ninja Air Fryer on Amazon
Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity, Amazon
Price War is offering the Ninja Air Fryer at a fraction of the cost compared to Amazon. They must have a secret ninja hideout where they keep their unbeatable deals because this might be one the cheapest rates for an air-fryer I have ever seen!
Price War: $69.99
Amazon: $149.99
Sencor Blender
Sencor Smoothie Blender Pictured at Price War, Right: Sencor Smoothie Blender on Amazon
Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity, Amazon
Blending savings and affordability with their Sencor Blender, Price War offers a great deal compared to Amazon's slightly lumpy price. Who wouldn't want to save an extra $5 in this economy?
Price War: $29.99
Amazon: $35.99
Brentwood Electric Kettle
Brentwood Electric Kettle Pictured at Price War, Right: Brentwood Electric Kettle on Amazon
Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity, Amazon
Steep your savings, not your tea, with the Brentwood Electric Kettle from Price War. This might've been the most surprising price discrepancy though I did find a similar kettle on Amazon from the same company for $36.38. A steal either way!
Price War: $17.99
Amazon: $72.52
Brentwood Hand Mixer
Brentwood Hand Mixer Pictured at Price War, Right: Brentwood Hand Mixer on Amazon
Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity, Amazon
Knead some dough and some savings with the Brentwood Hand Mixer at Price War. At more than half off, this was a pretty sweet deal.
Price War: $18.99
Amazon: $47.99
Brentwood Food Steamer
Brentwood Food Steamer Pictured at Price War, Right: Brentwood Food Steamer on Amazon
Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity, Amazon
Don't get steamed by high prices on Amazon. You shouldn't have to fork out almost 50 bucks for Price War's Brentwood Food Steamer when you get it for half.
Amazon: $49.98.
Nutri Ninja Blender
Nutri Ninja Blender Pictured at Price War, Right: Nutri Ninja Blender on Amazon
Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity, Amazon
My favourite price comparison of them all, the Nutri Ninja Blender at Price War is a great find, at a rate almost 3 times cheaper than the steep price you'd find on Amazon.
Price War: $59.99
Amazon: $175.45