A Designer Clothing Pop-Up Is Coming To Toronto & Here's When It's Opening
Did someone say Prada?
Buying designer clothing directly from the brand can be seriously pricey, and trying to score a deal by browsing through Poshmark or Facebook Marketplace can be a real hassle.
But, one Toronto pop-up coming in a few weeks will be selling so much designer stuff at discounted prices, making shopping for luxury brands like YSL, Fendi and Versace so much easier.
The Contour Pop-Up promises discounts of up to 30 to 80% worth off sales in Toronto, so you can finally afford to treat yourself to that designer dress or handbag you've had your eye on for the summer.
"We've got a bigger selection and bigger discounts than ever, and we've made a few changes to make your shopping experience the best one yet," a spokesperson said in one of their TikTok videos.
@couturepopups
If you like the sound of 30-80% off designer… 👀 #discountdesigner #designerbrands #designershopping
The event will take place daily from March 16 to 19 at the Hilton Toronto/Markham Suites Conference Centre & Spa and run all day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
While the list of brands hasn't been released yet, Contour Pop-Ups promises to showcase designer clothes, handbags and shoes from over 80 plus European designer brands.
Their most recent pop-up was in Ottawa in February and included brands like Versace, Saint Laurent (YSL), Plein Sport and Balmain.
Their Montreal pop-up in the same month boasted of brands like Dolce and Gabbana, Fendi, Moncler and Balenciaga.
So, channel your inner Miranda Priestly and head on over to the Countour Pop-Ups event. Who knows, you might just find your very own devil wears Prada moment with a fabulous designer find at a fraction of the cost.