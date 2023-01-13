A Woman Called Out Distant Friends Who Send Wedding Invites & Reaction On TikTok Is Split
"Mic drop!"
Have you ever been invited to a wedding or baby shower by someone you barely speak to anymore? One TikToker says she's had enough of those types of invites and it's striking a chord with people online.
In a video, TikToker Lanette explains that she doesn't want to be invited to big milestone events if the same people who are inviting her don't make an effort to keep in touch with her in between their big days.
"Do not invite me to baby showers, weddings, housewarming parties, etcetera, if you don't invite me to movie nights, girls' night out, dinners, coffee dates, lunch, etcetera," Lanette says in the video.
"Because it is extremely offensive to presume somebody wants to spend money on your life milestones without including them in your life's progressions. Period."
The video has garnered more than 1.5 million views and the reaction is split.
Many people say she's spot on with her analysis and one person wrote "mic drop!" in the comments.
Others are highlighting they don't appreciate getting invited to events where it's basically so they bring a gift.
"Funny how I only get invited when my presence requires that I bring a gift……🧐" one person said.
One TikToker who agrees with Lanette shared a situation in which this happened to them and they declined the invite.
"I been saying this for years, My 30yr nephew is getting married and invited me to go, F NO Been with this girl 5yrs and I never met her," they commented.
Other comments show people aren't interested in being invited to every single event in a friend's or co-worker's life.
"Heck no, I can’t keep up with all the little stuff. Happy to show up and support big milestones if I was important enough to be invited," one comment reads.
Another person chimed in to say they actually appreciate being spared from the small things, but will gladly go to big events.
"Girl I work too much, have a husband and kids I have no time to movie night, dinner etc… but still want my friends at my milestones," they said.
With all the reaction the video is getting, Lanette posted a follow-up video to address certain comments.
One in particular that she zoned in on is having to invite everyone you have over for a movie night to your wedding.
"What a fiasco!" reads the comment she was responding to.
Lanette says that's not the point of what she's saying.
"The whole point is if you are posting on social media weekly, whatever it is, having your girls' nights, having movie nights, going out to dinner (...) just basic life things, but you never take the time to invite me. Why would you invite me to your baby shower or to your wedding?"
@hotmesslanette
Replying to @alopezzzzzzz yall be wild. 😂🥴 #fyp #TheRealPussinBoots #christmas #momsoftiktok
Lanette also said there are obvious exceptions to this if someone lives out of state and can only make it to big milestone events.
She is standing her ground in that she doesn't get why she would be invited to a person's special occasion if they've lost touch and it's all for show or for a gift.
Once again, a majority of people sided with her in the comments and appreciated her honesty.