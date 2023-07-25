Aritzia Is Having A Major Sale & You Can Get Up To 70% Off Cute Spring & Summer Outfits

aritzia

Anyone need a sundress?

The outside of an Aritzia.

Aritzia is having a summer and spring sale with deep markdowns, so it's time to spruce up your wardrobe!

Aritzia Canada is back at it again with more sales just after the clientele sale and this time, you can stock up on Aritzia dresses, cute spring tops and more from their summer and spring collections.

The sale is online and in-store, with 50% to 70% off all spring and summer styles with some exclusions, but you can definitely find some stellar items in this sale.

Here are a few items from the Aritzia sale that are currently available.

Temptest Dress

The Temptest Dress.

The Temptest Dress.

Aritzia website

Sale Price: $66.99

Original Price: $168

Colour: Black, Light Birch, Wave Blue

Size Range: 2XS to XL (some sizes sold out)

Why You Need To Buy It: If you're looking for an affordable summer dress, look no further! This popular Aritizia dress has flowy sleeves, a smocked bodice and a flowing mini-skirt to keep you cool all summer long. Not to mention you can transition this mini dress to fall with a pair of high boots!

Find it on the Aritzia website

Divinity Bodysuit

The Divinity Bodysuit.

The Divinity Bodysuit.

Aritzia website

Sale Price: $33.60

Original Price: $48

Colour: Deep taupe

Size Range: 2XS to XL

Why You Need To Buy It: Aritzia is known for its body suits, and this affordable sale option can be your go-to tank top, and you won't ever have to worry about it riding up.

Find it on the Aritzia website

The Effortless Pant

The Effortless Pant.

The Effortless Pant.

Aritzia

Sale Price: $58.99

Original Price: $148

Colour: Sandy Beige

Size Range: 00 to 16 (some sizes sold out)

Why You Need To Buy It: The Effortless Pant is an Aritzia Canada staple, and this pair in a neutral beige is about a third of the regular price.

Find it on the Aritzia website.

When is the Aritzia clientele sale?

The Aritzia clientele sale comes around twice a year, and invited VIPs get to shop exclusive sales ahead of the general public on items that usually never go on sale!

Aritzia just had a clientele sale from June 5 to June 18, 2023, and fans of the Canadian brand will have to wait until the next one comes around.

Will you be shopping the sale?

