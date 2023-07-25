Aritzia Is Having A Major Sale & You Can Get Up To 70% Off Cute Spring & Summer Outfits
Anyone need a sundress?
Aritzia is having a summer and spring sale with deep markdowns, so it's time to spruce up your wardrobe!
Aritzia Canada is back at it again with more sales just after the clientele sale and this time, you can stock up on Aritzia dresses, cute spring tops and more from their summer and spring collections.
The sale is online and in-store, with 50% to 70% off all spring and summer styles with some exclusions, but you can definitely find some stellar items in this sale.
Here are a few items from the Aritzia sale that are currently available.
Temptest Dress
The Temptest Dress.
Sale Price: $66.99
Original Price: $168
Colour: Black, Light Birch, Wave Blue
Size Range: 2XS to XL (some sizes sold out)
Why You Need To Buy It: If you're looking for an affordable summer dress, look no further! This popular Aritizia dress has flowy sleeves, a smocked bodice and a flowing mini-skirt to keep you cool all summer long. Not to mention you can transition this mini dress to fall with a pair of high boots!
Divinity Bodysuit
The Divinity Bodysuit.
Sale Price: $33.60
Original Price: $48
Colour: Deep taupe
Size Range: 2XS to XL
Why You Need To Buy It: Aritzia is known for its body suits, and this affordable sale option can be your go-to tank top, and you won't ever have to worry about it riding up.
The Effortless Pant
The Effortless Pant.
Sale Price: $58.99
Original Price: $148
Colour: Sandy Beige
Size Range: 00 to 16 (some sizes sold out)
Why You Need To Buy It: The Effortless Pant is an Aritzia Canada staple, and this pair in a neutral beige is about a third of the regular price.
When is the Aritzia clientele sale?
The Aritzia clientele sale comes around twice a year, and invited VIPs get to shop exclusive sales ahead of the general public on items that usually never go on sale!
Aritzia just had a clientele sale from June 5 to June 18, 2023, and fans of the Canadian brand will have to wait until the next one comes around.
