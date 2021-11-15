Nina Dobrev Got The Sweetest Gift From Taylor Swift & Totally Fangirled Over Her Pal (PHOTO)
Things we love to see: women supporting women.
The new recording of Taylor Swift's Red album is the gift that keeps on giving, and in Nina Dobrev's case, she got a literal gift.
The Canadian celeb took to her Instagram story to share a pretty clip of herself undoing a box (which was red, of course!) from her friend Swift.
She then posted the contents of the package and shared two more posts about Swift's newest video for "I Bet You Think About Me," which was co-directed by none other than Blake Lively.
"Hi pal, it is my greatest hope that you might join me as we metaphorically and musically paint the town Red (my version!)," Swift said in the handwritten card. "Sending you my love, gratitude, a ring, and a scarf. Your friend, Taylor."
The ring spells out the word "red" and looks all kinds of blingy. The scarf — which appears to be a nod to her recently released video for "All Too Well" — seems like the perfect accessory for getting cozy this fall while sipping on T Swift's favourite Starbucks beverages.
"Let's paint the town red," Dobrev wrote in her story about the sweet gift.
Here's hoping they post pics of their shenanigans if they do!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.