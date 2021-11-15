Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

Nina Dobrev Got The Sweetest Gift From Taylor Swift & Totally Fangirled Over Her Pal (PHOTO)

Things we love to see: women supporting women.

Nina Dobrev Got The Sweetest Gift From Taylor Swift & Totally Fangirled Over Her Pal (PHOTO)
@nina | Instagram, @taylorswift | Instagram

The new recording of Taylor Swift's Red album is the gift that keeps on giving, and in Nina Dobrev's case, she got a literal gift.

The Canadian celeb took to her Instagram story to share a pretty clip of herself undoing a box (which was red, of course!) from her friend Swift.

She then posted the contents of the package and shared two more posts about Swift's newest video for "I Bet You Think About Me," which was co-directed by none other than Blake Lively.

Instagram | taylorswift

"Hi pal, it is my greatest hope that you might join me as we metaphorically and musically paint the town Red (my version!)," Swift said in the handwritten card. "Sending you my love, gratitude, a ring, and a scarf. Your friend, Taylor."

The ring spells out the word "red" and looks all kinds of blingy. The scarf — which appears to be a nod to her recently released video for "All Too Well" — seems like the perfect accessory for getting cozy this fall while sipping on T Swift's favourite Starbucks beverages.

"Let's paint the town red," Dobrev wrote in her story about the sweet gift.

Here's hoping they post pics of their shenanigans if they do!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Ryan Reynolds Says 'Red Notice' Broke Records & He Gave A Cheeky Shoutout To Taylor Swift

It might be the last we see of him for a while, though.

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @taylorswift | Instagram

Netflix's Red Notice starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot premiered on the streaming platform recently, and it broke a pretty hefty record.

The Canadian celeb took to Twitter to announce that the flick had the biggest ever opening day for a film on the streaming platform, while thanking the team and giving a little shoutout to his and Blake Lively's pal Taylor Swift.

Keep Reading Show less

Taylor Swift Made A Music Video With Blake Lively & The Teaser Trailer Is So Mysterious (VIDEO)

Red velvet cake, anyone?

@blakelively | Instagram, @taylorswift | Instagram

Talk about an iconic duo! Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have teamed up to make a music video for the track "I Bet You Think About Me," but the teaser trailer leaves way more questions than it answers.

On Sunday, November 14, both Swift and Lively shared the same short clip to their social media accounts, indicating that a special project had been completed between them.

Keep Reading Show less

Taylor Swift's Version Of 'Red' Is Out Now & The Memes Are As Good As The Music

Sorry, Jake Gyllenhaal, maybe skip this one.

@taylorswift | Instagram, Sbukley | Dreamstime

Happy Red day, everybody! Taylor Swift just released her re-recorded version of the iconic 2012 album, and the internet is really going wild over it.

With 30 tracks and a 15-minute short film, there really was so much to use for Twitter content and users did not let it all go to waste. So if you've got a Taylor Swift Starbucks drink with you, take a sip and enjoy the tea.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Get Taylor Swift's Favourite Starbucks Drink At Locations In Canada Right Now

Calling all of the "Starbucks Lovers" out there! ☕

taylorswift | TikTok

A new collab between Taylor Swift and Starbucks means you can get the famous singer's favourite drink at locations across Canada.

Swift has teamed up with the coffee chain to offer her go-to drink in celebration of red cup season at Starbucks and the release of her new album Red (Taylor's Version) on November 12.

Keep Reading Show less