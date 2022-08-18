8 Lululemon Dupes On Amazon Canada That Cost Way Less & Look Just Like The Real Thing
Your wallet will love these!
If you're a fan of Lululemon Canada, you know that, although the brand's clothing is great quality and beautifully designed, it can cost you a small fortune.
Luckily, there are tons of Lululemon dupes that you can buy on Amazon Canada that cost a fraction of the price but look almost identical.
You can save quite a bit by shopping for a similar product rather than the real thing, but still get the look you're after.
The best part is that these don't just look like Lululemon items — these products have reviews on Amazon and TikTok to back them up as purchase-worthy dupes.
If you're ready to save some cash, here are eight of the best Lululemon dupes that you can buy on Amazon in Canada right now.
Athletic Tennis Golf Skort
MCEDAR golf skort.
Price: $49.10
Details: This golf skirt by MCEDAR is said to be a great dupe for Lululemon's Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt, and even has the same pleating, pockets and a very similar colourway.
The MCEDAR skirt will set you back by $49, compared to $78 at Lululemon.
Women's Sport Running Jacket
QUEENIEKE women's running jacket.
Price: $57.99
Details: Reviews for this slim-fit jacket by QUEENIEKE say it's a great dupe for the Lululemon Define Jacket, with the same sleek fit and detailing.
The jacket costs $57.99, a much more reasonable price compared to Lululemon's $128.
Women's Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt
LASLULU cropped hoodie.
Price: $71.22
Details: This half-zip sweatshirt by LASLULU is said to be a really good dupe for the Lululemon Scuba Hoodie.
The Lululemon hoodie will cost you $118, while the Amazon one is almost $50 cheaper.
Women's Longline Padded Crop Tank
Oalka tank top.
Price: $34.81
Details: According to the reviews, this tank top by Oalka is an amazing dupe for Lululemon's Align Tank.
The Oalka tank, which comes in tons of colours, will set you back by $34-44, depending on the colour you choose. It's still a great deal compared to the Align Tank's price of $68.
While this listing is just for the size small of the tank, the brand has other listings where you can purchase more sizes.
Unisex Mini Belt Bag
ODODOS belt bag.
Price: $24.98
Details: According to reviews, this belt bag by ODODOS is a great dupe for the now-sold-out Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, which, when it was in stock, cost $38.
The ODODOS bag comes in so many colours, with some nearly identical matches for the colourways offered by Lululemon.
Essential 7/8 Leggings
HeyNuts 7/8 leggings.
Price: $43.41
Details: TikTokers says these leggings by HeyNuts are a perfect dupe for the Lululemon Align leggings, but for a fraction of the cost.
While the Align leggings will set you back by $98, these Amazon leggings come in at just $43, which is less than half the price!
Men's Workout Shorts
CRZ YOGA men's workout shorts.
Price: $39
Details: These quick-dry shorts by CRZ YOGA are supposed to be a good dupe for Lululemon's linerless 7-inch men's shorts, and are a much more wallet-friendly price.
The products have a very similar composition of polyester and spandex, but the Amazon shorts will only cost you $39, while Lululemon's will set you back by $68.
Men's Stretch Golf Pants
CRZ YOGA men's golf pants.
Price: $56
Details: These slim-fit golf pants, also by CRZ YOGA, are a great dupe for Lululemon's Commission Slim-Fit Pants, according to reviews.
The Amazon pants will cost you $56, a price that may be easier to digest than Lululemon's $138.
If you're looking for deals on the real thing, you can also shop Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale, where you can find tons of items discounted by more than 50%.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.