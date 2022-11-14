Amazon Canada's Black Friday Sale For 2022 Includes Discounts On So Many Big-Brand Products
And that includes Apple products!
Amazon Canada has released a sneak peek of its Black Friday deals for 2022 and there is going to be a sale across so many products.
According to Amazon, the Black Friday sale is going to be short and sweet, so, if you've got some items you want to order, you better have a game plan in order.
When does Amazon Canada's Black Friday start?
The online mega-corp's Black Friday sale will be running for 48 hours from November 24 to November 25.
During that time, shoppers will be able to get discounts on everything from toys and electronics to fashion and beauty, as well as Amazon devices.
Customers can also get good deals from small businesses, too.
What are the best deals during Amazon's Black Friday sale?
The biggest discounts can be found on Amazon Fire TVs and Anastasia Beverly Hills products, both of which will be up to 50% off.
Tech lovers can also expect up to 45% off on select Alexa-enabled devices including the Echo Dot and Echo Show 8.
Along with that, you'll be able to save up to 40% on select Fitbit smartwatches and trackers, A Keurig K-mini coffee maker, Acer and Asus laptops, and a Vitamix blender.
Considering the price of some of those items, you're looking at a potential saving of hundreds of dollars.
Bose headphones and speakers will be 35% off and, maybe most interestingly, you can get 30% off some Apple products when you buy them from Amazon.
Other items seeing a discount of 30% include select Samsung headphones and smartwatches, Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses, and shoes by Adidas, New Balance, Merrell, Keds and Sperry.
Other deals will be happening on Amazon Basic products, LEGO sets, Phillips air fryers, Graco baby products, YETI tumblers, Rocketbook notebooks, CeraVe skin care products and more.
So, basically almost everything you can think of!
If you're a real deal bargain hunter, you can sign up to be an Amazon Prime member, which will get you early access to Lightning Deals which will be happening every day during the holiday season.
So, start prepping because you know it's going to be 48 hours of shopping madness over at Amazon.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.