4 Plus-Size Clothing Stores In Canada That Have Seriously Good Black Friday Deals
Shop these sales before they're gone!
If you've been waiting to stock up on some cute new plus-size pieces for your wardrobe, the Black Friday 2022 deals are here and they're looking wallet-friendly.
From winter gear that'll keep you warm during Canada's snowy season to festive pieces to wear during the holidays, there's something for pretty much everyone between Torrid, Old Navy, Penningtons, and SHEIN.
Right now at Torrid, they currently have 50% off of everything in addition to an extra 10% off that'll get added to your cart at checkout. The retailer stocks clothing in sizes 10-30 and has some fun items in categories like dresses, workwear, jeans, bras and shoes.
As well, they have a range of "fangirl" items for those who want to rock merch from franchises such as Disney, Pixar, Stranger Things, Hocus Pocus, Outlander and Beetlejuice, because why wear "regular" clothes when you can rep your favourite character?
As for Old Navy, they are currently offering up to 60% off on select styles. The retailer carries all of its clothing items in sizes XS-4X (00-28), meaning there's a selection for everyone in that size range.
At Penningtons, which carries sizes 14-32, they're offering 40% off of everything. They also exclusively carry items from Addition Elle which are also 40% off at the moment.
Lastly, you can score some items from 0X-5X at SHEIN right now at up to 99% off. As well, when you use the promo code 30BUY, you'll get a further 30% off at checkout.
Happy shopping, and may the deals be ever in your favour!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
