SHEIN's Black Friday Sale Offers Up To 99% Off & There Are So Many Things For Less Than $1
You can get jewelry for as low as $0.26!
If you've been holding out for the best of the best in Black Friday sales, this might be one of them.
SHEIN's Black Friday sale is on now, and the fast fashion retailer is offering some massive deals on its already low-priced apparel.
Right now, Canadians can get up to 99% off so many products online, including jewelry, women's clothing, menswear, underwear and sleepwear, accessories and more.
With the sale, some jewelry and accessory items are as low as $0.26 right now, and there are so many clothing, beauty and even home items for under $10.
On top of the flash sale, SHEIN is also offering deals on certain minimum spends.
For example, you can take 15% off your order of $49+, 20% off your order of $99+ and 25% off your order of $149+ with the code CABFD.
There are also discounts of up to 85% off on home goods, kids' clothing, shoes, bags, beauty products and more.
You can use the sale to score a great deal on things like Aritzia dupes, which SHEIN has come to be known for, or give you and your space a festive makeover with their selection of affordable holiday items.
The Black Friday sale will run until November 29, with discounts of at least 30% across several of SHEIN's categories, according to an email shared with Narcity.
In addition to this, shoppers can take advantage of free shipping (no minimum spend required) on orders on Black Friday (November 25-26) and Cyber Monday (November 28-29).
If you're on the hunt for more Black Friday deals, many Canadian retailers have already released early sales where you can get major discounts right now.
Stores like Indigo, Canadian Tire and Walmart have all dropped Black Friday deals ahead of November 25, with discounts available across a range of products.
If you're looking for beauty products, Sephora has released details of their upcoming Black Friday sale, as well as daily deals for Cyber Week leading up to November 28.
Dyson has also gotten in on the action with early Black Friday deals on several of their high-power vacuums, with more deals to come on November 24.