Sephora's Black Friday Sale Is Coming & You Can Shop So Many Cyber Week Deals Already
There are so many deals leading up to Friday. 🛍👀
Beauty lovers, your time has come! Sephora's Black Friday sale is nearly here, and ahead of the big day in Canada, the beauty retailer is offering discounts on so many luxurious products.
The Black Friday sale at Sephora Canada starts on Friday, November 25, and runs until Sunday, November 27, offering up to 50% off tons of makeup, skincare products and more from some of the retailer's popular brands, including Urban Decay, Huda Beauty, Lancome and Clinique.
Ahead of the retail holiday, Sephora is offering deals as part of a Cyber Week promotion in which shoppers can get 25% off select products, with different brands discounted each day.
On Monday, November 21, shoppers will be able to take 25% off products from Makeup Forever, Clinique Skincare and Clinique Makeup, including coveted products like Clinique's Black Honey Almost Lipstick.
The rest of the Cyber Week deals are set to be as follows, according to Sephora's website:
- Tuesday, November 22 - 25% off Lancôme products
- Wednesday, November 23 - 25% off It Cosmetics and Sunday Riley products
- Thursday, November 24 - 25% off TULA Skincare and Peter Thomas Roth products
- Friday, November 25 - 25% off Kiehl's and Beautyblender products
- Saturday, November 26 - 25% off Tarte and BondiBoost products
- Sunday, November 27 - 25% off Kate Somerville, Mario Badescu and St. Tropez products
- Monday, November 28 - 25% off Fenty Beauty and Fresh products.
The Cyber Week deals will run from Monday, November 21 until Monday, November 28.
What is Sephora's Black Friday sale?
For the main event that will run over the Black Friday weekend, shoppers will be able to get up to 50% off select products at Sephora.
Some of the discounts shoppers can expect to see include 50% off Urban Decay's Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette, originally $60 and on sale for $30, 50% off Anastasia Beverly Hills' Sugar Glow Kit, originally $53 and on sale for $26.50, and 25% off Foreo's UFO 2 Facial Mask Device, originally $379 and on sale for $284.25.
Tons of other brands will also be included in the sale.
Shoppers can even get a preview of the Black Friday deals on the Sephora App ahead of 25th.
For those looking for more discounts, many other early Black Friday deals have already landed in Canada, including sales from H&M, Indigo, Walmart, and more.
Happy shopping!
