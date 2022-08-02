NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

7 Sephora Canada Tips & Hacks To Help You Save Money On Your Next Beauty Haul

Who doesn't love a good shopping hack? If you're eyeing your next beauty purchase, these tips for shopping at Sephora Canada can help you save some money and maximize your spending.

If you're wondering how to get a discount at Sephora or when Sephora has sales, we've got you covered. These tips can be applied both online and in-store, so wherever you are, you can make the most of your next purchase.

From which sections of Sephora.ca you should shop, to how to take advantage of Sephora's rewards program, here are seven tips to help you save on your next haul.

Opt for a value set

Details: Instead of splurging on one item that you may not even finish, consider getting more bang for your buck by opting for a value set instead.

Sephora.ca has a whole section dedicated to value and gift sets, and you can even filter the results by price.

Sephora also frequently releases limited Sephora Favorites sets, which contain tons of different brands and usually have some of their best-selling products in both mini and full sizes.

Use Beauty Insider points for a discount

Details: Beauty Insiders can use their points to save money on their purchases.

For Beauty Insiders, the second-tier VIB and the elite third-tier VIB Rouge, 500 points will get you $10 off your order online and in stores.

In addition to this, signing up for Sephora's Beauty Insider program also gets you access to point multiplier events and seasonal sales!

Get a free birthday gift

Details: When you sign up to become a Beauty Insider, you get access to tons of offers and perks, one of them being a free gift on your birthday.

This year, Beauty Insiders can choose a mini set from either Laura Mercier, Amika or Tatcha as their gift, or get 250 bonus points for a limited time.

Get free shipping

Details: Instead of paying for shipping every time you place an order online, take advantage of different ways to get your products shipped for free.

Right now, you can use the code FREESHIP to get free shipping on orders placed online until September 21, but there are others ways to get your products shipped for no charge.

You can also make use of the Buy Online, Pick Up In store feature, which means you can even get your items faster (in two hours or less!).

Otherwise, it's also handy to remember that orders of $50 or more ship free!

Know when the sales are

Details: Having access to the sales is one thing, but you'll want to make sure you know when Sephora sales are so you can plan your buy!

Sephora typically has an annual Spring Savings Event that sees Beauty Insiders get 10% off, VIB members get 15% off and VIB Rouge get 20% off nearly everything sold at the store, including brands like Dyson and Morphe, however, they frequently have other savings events where you can get a discount.

Know the return policy

Details: Sephora has a unique return policy that allows you to bring back new and gently used products and get a full refund (if you bring them back within 30 days, that is).

Refunds are subject to approval by Sephora, and there are some points to be aware of, but if you try a product and end up not liking it, you have the option of getting your money back instead of having to hold on to the item and essentially waste your cash.

Take advantage of Beauty Offers

Details: Beauty Insiders get access to tons of limited-time Beauty Offers, like extra points on certain products, free trial sizes of different items, gifts with purchases and more!

Good luck, shoppers!

