This Little-Known Sephora Canada Hack Could Help You Get $100 Off Your Next Order
If you're a frequent shopper, you'll want to know this! 👀🛍
If you're a frequent shopper at Sephora Canada, you probably already know some tried and true ways to save at the store, like waiting for annual sales, taking advantage of exclusive beauty offers and using the app.
But even those who think they know all about the store may be surprised to learn that there's a way you can get $100 off your order with the help of your Beauty Insider account.
TikToker @risadoesmakeup recently shared a tip on the app for Sephora shoppers who use their account to accumulate points.
"If you are Rouge at Sephora, do not ever redeem 500 points for $10 off," she begins the clip.
"If you have accumulated 2,500 points, and you are Rouge, you can redeem those points for a $100 Rouge reward," she says.
@risadoesmakeup
Did you know about the $100 @sephora gift card for Rouge members? #sephorahacks #sephorashopping #savemoney #beautyhacks #sephora #makeupdiscount
Those who are a part of Sephora's Beauty Insider program can collect one point per dollar spent at the store, with Sephora often offering multiple point events that give you even more points for your purchases.
Beauty Insiders can then redeem their points for rewards, like deluxe and full-sized products, experiences, and even money off their purchase.
As Risa mentions, Sephora offers Beauty Insider Cash, which allows you to use 500 points to get $10 off your purchase.
However, she goes on to explain how saving your points for the 2,500 Rouge reward ends up being much more lucrative than using points for smaller rewards.
She notes that redeeming 2,500 in points for multiple $10 rewards gets you way less bang for your buck.
"If you were to just keep redeeming 500 points for $10, that's $50," she says. "This is double."
To get the reward, you'll have to be VIB Rouge member at Sephora and have $2,500 points in your account. If you have this, all you have to do is visit Sephora's Rewards Bazaar and look for the "$100 Rouge Reward."
TikToker @maddiebwells, who shares videos of what it's like being a Sephora employee, shared that the reward is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. CT (or noon ET).
"I only learned this because I went through training and have been shopping at Sephora since I was like 12," she said of the little-known hack.
@maddiebwells
here’s a little hack on what to do with your points at #sephora and save money!! 🤑 #sephorahacks #savemoney2020 #fyp #beautyhacks
Sephora typically drops new rewards every Tuesday and Thursday, so this is probably the best time to look for it.
Once you've added the reward to your cart and checked out, a confirmation email will be sent to you within 24 hours notifying you that the reward is in your Beauty Insider account, which you can use immediately.
The reward expires after 90 days, so you'll want to move quickly to use it once you claim it. You can use the reward on purchases made online or in-store at Sephora Canada, and it must be used within a single transaction.
Next time you're thinking of using your points on a product reward, it might be worth saving them for something juicier!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.