Sephora Canada Has Up To 50% Off On Highly-Rated Makeup Products & The Deals Are So Good
Ready, set, fill your cart!
Sephora Canada is having a massive sale, and you can save up to 50% on select makeup, hair care products and more.
If you're looking to add to your beauty collection this fall, look no further because you can score incredible deals on top brands like Fenty Beauty, Huda Beauty and Patrick Starrr.
But these savings will only last for as long as supplies do, so if you are looking to stock up, you may want to fill your cart up quickly.
Here are three must-have items from Sephora Canada's sale.
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
Sale price: $16.50
Original price: $47
Item: Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
Why you need it: If you're looking for a foundation for deep skin tones with a natural finish and on budget, you've hit the mother load because this Fenty Beauty by Rihanna foundation is over 50% off.
3D Highlighter Palette – Summer Solstice
3D Highlighter Palette – Summer Solstice
Sale price: $30
Original price: $59
Item: 3D Highlighter Palette – Summer Solstice
Why you need it: This Huda Beauty highlighter palate will sculpt your cheeks with four different shades for just $30!
PATRICK STARRR Visionary Eyeshadow Palette
PATRICK STARRR Visionary Eyeshadow Palette
Sale price: $27.50
Original price: $55
Item: PATRICK STARRR Visionary Eyeshadow Palette
Why you need it: This eyeshadow palette is a great item to add to your collection with 15 shades in a variety of matte and sparkly finishes to make endless looks!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.