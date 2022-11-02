12 Of My Favourite Things At Sephora Canada That Are Totally Worth My Paycheque
I have zero shopping regrets.
Sephora is basically a beauty product heaven, and I could spend all browsing the shelves and testing the different products. In the name of saving money, I often leave the store empty-handed, but there are a select few products that I will gladly dish the dough over for.
My twelve favourite items at Sephora Canada range from pillowcases to perfume, and in my opinion, they're worth every penny.
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Price: $29 - $110
Details: This lotion by Sol de Janeiro has smoothing and tightening properties, but the main reason I buy it is for the smell. I've tried to find dupes and lotions with similar fragrances, but nothing seems to compare to the notes of vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio in this product. Goodbye, paycheque!
Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
Price: $45
Details: I'm not a fan of heavy foundation, but I still like a bit of coverage, and this bareMinerals product is the best tinted moisturizer I've ever used. It's super lightweight but still provides coverage and evens out any redness. Plus, it's never irritated my skin or caused a breakout. Bonus points for the SPF30!
Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil
Price: $20 - $55
Details: This hair oil has become a staple, not just for its smell, but also because it makes my hair super soft and silky. I tried using other oils in the past but instantly regretted it, so its safe to say this product will always have a place in my shopping cart.
Radiant Creamy Concealer
Price: $18 - $40
Details: This NARS concealer has so many shades and comes in mini sizes which are ideal for throwing in your purse. I find this concealer super blendable and love how it offers heavy coverage without creasing or looking cakey.
L'Eau d'Issey
Price: $34 - $138
Details: I was given this Issey Miyake fragrance as a gift, and I've totally fallen in love with its citrus-floral scent. It's available online only, but at least it comes in several sizes.
Cream Lip Stain Satin Lipstick
Price: $19
Details: I've been using this Sephora-brand lipstick for years, and I'll never get tired of it. There are so many shades to choose from, and it never dries out my lips, as a lot of other liquid lipsticks tend to do. It's also a fairly reasonable price and lasts a long time.
Silk Pillowcase
Price: $119
Details: I was hesitant about this Slip pillowcase ($120 for a pillowcase seems hard to justify) but I decided to give it a try, and I'm so glad I did. This product is made from the "highest-grade mulberry silk," which is really beneficial for hair, especially curly types like mine. I noticed a big difference in the health of my hair a few months into sleeping with this.
Vinosource-Hydra SOS Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Price: $59
Details: I've tried tons of serums, and this one by Caudalie takes the cake. The skin treatment soothed my sensitive and acne-prone skin, and my skin is more moisturized than ever when using this, even during those harsh Canadian winters.
Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration
Price: $21 - $60
Details: This First Aid Beauty moisturizer truly does it all. I use it on my face and body, particularly during the dry winter months. It actually helps reduce my breakouts, and my skin feels so soothed after using it. Plus, it provides intense hydration without being greasy.
Lip Sleeping Mask
Price: $29
Details: I started using this lip mask when I was working as a flight attendant, and it quickly became a staple in my layover bag. My lips always felt parched after flying and wearing lipstick, so I would apply this each night and wake up feeling hydrated.
LUNA Play Plus 2
Price: $89
Details: This face "brush" by FOREO is an absolutely amazing product. I was struggling with irritated skin and breakouts, and this brush helped clear up both. The silicone bristles are super soft and gentle, and it vibrates to give you a nice facial massage and deep clean.
Sun Smart Universal UV Shield SPF 30
Price: $43
Details: Due to my fair skin, I always have to be wearing a sunscreen, especially in the summer. This Lise Watier sunscreen is chemical-free and oil-free, and serves as a primer as well, so it's great for wearing under makeup. It does leave a bit of a white sheen, which is fine with me since I'm already Edward Cullen-level pale, but it may not be suitable for darker complexions.
