A Huge Sephora Canada Sale Is Coming & You Can Get Discounts On So Many Products
Your haul just got cheaper, Canada!💄
Beauty lovers, your time has come! The Sephora Canada fall VIB sale is coming soon, and you can get discounts on so many of the brand's coveted products.
Sephora's Holiday Savings Event is starting this month and it's the perfect time to stock up on makeup, skincare and haircare, and maybe even start your holiday shopping.
If you're wondering when the Sephora sale is and how you can take advantage of the VIB sale discounts, here's what you need to know.
How does the Sephora sale work?
Like Sephora's other sales, the Holiday Savings Event will offer discounts by tier of the brand's Beauty Insider membership.
VIB Rouge, the highest tier of the membership, will see savings of 20% on all eligible products, including skincare, makeup and fragrances.
VIB, the second-highest tier, will see 15% off, while Beauty Insiders, the first tier, will be able to snag a 10% discount on products.
To get the reductions, you can use the promo code SAVINGS online and on the Sephora App, or shop the sale in store.
If you're not a Sephora BI member, the rewards program is free to join. All you have to do is create an account to automatically be enrolled in the membership and get 10% during the sale, as well as a host of benefits.
The VIB Rouge and VIB tiers, however, require qualifying purchases.
When is the Sephora sale for 2022?
The sale starts on October 28, 2022, for VIB Rouge members, giving them first access to the savings.
VIB members will get access to the sale starting on November 1, followed by Beauty Insider members on November 3.
The sale will be on until Monday, November 7, 2022.
Can you return Sephora sale items?
According to Sephora's return policy, you can return both new and gently used products by mail or to a store and get your money back, meaning if you try a product and it doesn't work for you, you're not necessarily going to be stuck with it.
While there are some exceptions that are final sale (like gift cards), sale items can generally also be returned.
How many times a year does Sephora have sales?
In addition to their Holiday Savings Event, Sephora typically has an annual Spring Savings Event that sees Beauty Insider members get similar discounts.
However, products can always sell out, so you'll probably want to take advantage of the savings you can get now, especially if you've been eyeing something.
Grab your wallet, and happy shopping!
