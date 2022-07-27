Glossier Is Coming To Sephora & Canadians Will Finally Get To Shop Their Beauty Products IRL
It's about time!
Beauty lovers, rejoice! Glossier has announced that it will be coming to Sephora stores in Canada in 2023, meaning Canadians will finally get to shop Boy Brow, Cloud Paint and other beloved products from the millennial beauty brand in person.
In an Instagram post on July 26, Glossier announced that it would be available at Sephora beginning next year.
"We've been hard at work with the goal of bringing more Glossier to more people," the company said. "Today, we’re so excited to announce our first-ever retailer partnership with [Sephora]! This is a huge moment and milestone for our community and one that includes all of you!"
According to a press release shared with Narcity, Glossier products will be available at Sephora stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as online at Sephora.com and on the Sephora App.
Glossier is one of the most searched brands on Sephora.com that's not already part of the French retailer's portfolio, according to the release.
"We are incredibly excited to enter our first-ever retailer partnership with Sephora. They are an iconic, international retailer with an extremely loyal community and we know our customers want to find us there," said Kyle Leahy, Glossier's CEO.
Glossier was founded by Emily Weiss in 2014 "on the belief that beauty isn’t built in a boardroom — it happens when you’re a part of the process."
It began with Into The Gloss, a beauty blog founded by Weiss in 2010 that eventually began creating makeup and skincare products of its own after finding success online.
Today, the brand sells iconic products like Boy Brow, a brow-shaping pomade, Cloud Paint, a liquid blush and Balm Dotcom, a lip balm that comes in several flavours like Mint, Mango and Cookie Butter.
They've also expanded their offerings into apparel with GlossiWEAR, the brand's accessories range that sells hoodies, socks and water bottles with Glossier's signature logo.
Glossier has remained a direct-to-consumer brand since it was founded, until now.
The brand has opened physical locations in London, Los Angeles, Miami and Seattle, with stores set to open in Atlanta, Washington D.C., Brooklyn and Philadelphia, but at the moment, does not have any Canadian stores.
In 2017, Glossier opened a pop-up shop in Toronto that ran for just under a week, marking the only time Canadians were able to shop the products in real life.
On Instagram, Glossier said it doesn't have specifics on which Sephora stores it will be in, but more details will be made available in 2023.
Last year, Sephora said it had plans to open nearly 50 new stores over the next three years, including locations that aren't within malls, to be more accessible for Canadian shoppers.