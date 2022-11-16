Sephora Is Giving Out Gift Cards At Its Stores In Canada This Week & Here's How To Snag One
The company is celebrating its 100th store in the country.
Sephora lovers might want to hit up their local store this week for the chance to snag a gift card and attend some special events.
Sephora Canada is celebrating its 100th store in the country, which is opening in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at the Crossroads Station Shopping Centre on November 18, 2022.
To mark the opening, Sephora will be hosting an array of special events in stores across Canada, and will also be giving out gift cards at each of its locations.
According to a press release, on November 18, Sephora will give out $50 gift cards at each of its 100 stores to the first 100 customers who spend $100.
So if you've got a few things in your basket, it might be worth holding off on hitting "buy" for the chance to score a gift card at your local store.
Winnipeggers are also invited to the new Sephora at Crossroads Station for an opening party on November 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. CDT (8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET).
Other stores in Canada will also be hosting "special in-store activations and surprises" on November 18 in celebration of the new location, with the Sephora at the Toronto Eaton Centre, Sephora Ste. Catherine in Montreal and Sephora Robson in Vancouver set to have events.
In tandem with the opening, Sephora Canada says it will also be donating $100,000 to the Native Women's Association of Canada as part of the beauty brand's "ongoing commitment to championing a diverse and equitable beauty community in Canada."
Since its first location opened in 2004, Sephora has opened a bunch of stores across the country, including its flagship store in Toronto's Union Station, which is its first store inside a major Canadian transit hub, and its Robson location in Vancouver, which is said to be the biggest Sephora in Canada.
The celebratory offer comes at the perfect time ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you've got some beauty purchases you were planning, consider heading to your local Sephora for a chance at getting some extra cash to use on your next haul.
Happy shopping!
