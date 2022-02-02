Sections

Sephora Canada Started Selling Sex Toys Online & Everything Sold Out In A Day

Everything came and went in a flash. ⚡

Commerce Editor
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you've always wanted to order a new eyeshadow palette with a side of vibrator, then Sephora Canada could be your new one-stop shop.

As of yesterday, the giant beauty retailer expanded into sexual wellness products but every single sex toy has already sold out. Fortunately, you can sign up for email alerts when items are back in stock.

Sephora presently carries two female-founded brands: Dame and Maude. You can find the products listed under Intimate Care on the Bath & Body section of their website. All the sex toys are sleek, compact and colourful, ranging anywhere from $41 to $182.

Lucky for you, you can still shop for pulsating Dame and Maude products at Indigo and Urban Outfitters. Even Dynamite, the popular Canadian clothing store, sells Maude toys online. The question now, is: where can't buy one a sex toy?

The Dame Aer Suction Toy is currently sold out at Sephora, but you can get it at Indigo for $120. One reviewer says, "if you don’t have a suction toy what are you doing?! Get one now. It will change your life!"

If you've been eyeing the Dame Ava Couples Vibrator but can't buy it at Sephora right now, you can get the pink version at Lovehoney for $224.94. It is a bit more expensive than what Sephora charges; a difference of $42.95 to be exact. Couples love using it because, according to reviews, there's no uncomfortable rubbing or clumsiness as with other couples toys, leaving hands free to wander.

A great alternative to the Dame Kip Lipstick Vibrator that's currently sold out at Sephora is My Secret Vibrating Lipstick that's only $18.36 at Pink Cherry. This one looks more similar to an actual tube of lipstick so if it ever falls out of your bag, say, at work or at the airport, no one will know a thing! But if you prefer the Dame Lipstick Vibrator, it's $130 at Indigo.

