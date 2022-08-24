The 'World’s Most Extravagant' Vibrator Is Missing From A Texas Store & It Costs $10K
A total of $58K in merchandise was stolen.
There once was a vibrator dubbed the "most extravagant in the world" on display inside a small sex shop in Texas.
The 17-inch adult toy is encrusted in 1,000 Swarovski crystals and costs a whopping $10,000, but it isn't actually used for pleasure purposes.
Up until a recent burglary, the black and turquoise wand sat stately inside a glass case nestled in a corner of the Sexology Institute shop located in San Antonio, Texas.
Now, the expensive item is missing along with $48,000 worth of other merchandise from the boutique following a break-in that took place on June 30, 2022.
Adult toy display cases after being ransacked during the June 30 burglary. Right: Shelves of lubrication disheveled following the June 30 burglary.@sexology_institute | Instagram
"It was truly a one-of-a-kind, fully functional museum piece created exclusively for the Sexology Institute," the shop told Narcity of the unique toy.
"The wand itself was never meant to be sold or used (although it could be). As a one-of-a-kind piece, it’s irreplaceable."
In security footage the shop owners posted after the incident, you can see three masked men ransack the store, stealing all sorts of things like toys — including the famous vibrator — lube and lingerie, before eventually escaping in what is thought to be a "2006 black-primed Chevy Silverado."
Masked men breaking into the Sexology Institute. Right: The men stealing merchandise from display cases.@sexology_institute | Instagram
The Texas boutique, which also offers sex and relationship coaching, had to close for a week to recover. They opened up July 8, but the sting of the incident was still felt.
"Since re-opening, our inventory levels have been low as we have had to invest a lot of our earnings to repair damages and upgrade security," the shop said. "However, with the help of our community and the industry, we have slowly been able to begin restocking our boutique."
The shop said there are no current updates on the situation and the beloved merchandise is still missing. The police investigation is ongoing.