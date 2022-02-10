A Sex Toy Scavenger Hunt Is Coming To Toronto & You Could Win Free Toys For A Year
Nothing says "Happy Valentine's Day" like running around the 6ix, hunting down vibrators.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner on Valentine's Day? Boring. Running around the city trying to hunt down a bright pink dildo? Now that's FUN!
A sex toy scavenger hunt is coming to Toronto this weekend and five lucky winners could win free toys for a whole year.
The buzz-worthy event, taking place Saturday, February 12, is hosted by We-Vibe, one of the biggest sex toy companies in Canada.
Clues to the toys' whereabouts will be posted on the brand's Instagram page Saturday at 12 p.m. EST. Players must find one of the five We-Vibe Chorus toys hidden throughout the city. They could be literally anywhere: at a Tim Horton's parking lot, in a public library nestled between some old books about bird watching, or sitting pretty on the steps of City Hall. Who knows!
Once found, players must then send a photo of the toy to scavengerhunt@wevibe.com to claim a year of free toys (valued at nearly $100,000).
This sexy hunt is happening in other parts of the world, too. Those living in New York City, London, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Singapore will also get a chance to feel like they're Nicolas Cage in National Treasure — only instead of hunting down sacred artifacts, they'll be hunting down sex toys with deceptively powerful vibration modes.
If you don't end up crossing paths with a We-Vibe Chorus in Toronto, you can always get one online. The brand is having a Valentine's Day sale and select items are up to 50% off.
We-Vibe Chorus
The Chorus is one hell of a remote-controlled couples toy. It comes with a squeeze remote that allows you to feel the most powerful pleasure. The tighter you squeeze, the stronger the vibration gets. It has ten vibration modes plus bonus modes in the We-connect app.