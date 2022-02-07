11 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Order That'll Arrive In Time For Date Night
Don't worry, you've still got time.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you have procrastinated your Valentine's Day shopping, don't worry! There are still plenty of snazzy gifts you can order on Amazon Canada that'll arrive by February 14.
Sure, you can pop by your local supermarket and grab a box of chocolates and a bouquet of flowers — but if you really want to impress them, consider one of the 11 gift ideas we've listed below.
From splurge-worthy Valentine's Day gifts like a new watch or a pair of AirPods to budget-friendly activities like a card game or a puzzle, you're sure to find something your sweetheart will adore.
Fujifilm Instax SQUARE SQ1 Instant Film Camera
The colourful Instax Square Camera will allow them to take photos and print them instantly. You can pair it with a pack of film and a protective case to set them up with a new hobby this Valentine's Day.
Our Moments Couples: 100 Thought Provoking Conversation Starters
If it feels like you and your partner haven't had a good old-fashioned date night in a while, this conversation-starting couples' game might give you both something new to talk about.
Durhand Metal Tool Box
Here's a fancy tool box that can be used for all kinds of bits and bobs, including tools, art supplies or even jewelry. You could also turn it into a relationship memorabilia box and fill it with old photos and souvenirs from past trips you've taken together.
Back Massager with Adjustable Heat & Strap
This snazzy device will use heat and shiatsu massage nodes to knead your loved one's neck and shoulders. With adjustable straps and sockets to rest their arms in, they can soothe their tense traps while they sit at their desk or on the couch.
USAOPOLY The Simpsons Cast of Thousands 1,000-Piece Puzzle
If your S/O is a fan of The Simpsons, they'll love this 1,000-piece puzzle. Plus, it'll give you an activity to enjoy together this Valentine's Day.
RENPHO Mini Massage Gun
Sure, it's nice to offer your partner a massage every now and then, but on those days when you can't muster up the willpower, they (and you) will appreciate having this massage gun around as a backup.
Two-Tier Jewelry Organizer With Removable Lid
This two-tiered jewelry box will give your S/O somewhere to put all the trinkets and baubles you've given them every other Valentine's Day. It's stylish enough that it'll look like a piece of decor on their bedside table or vanity.
Second Generation Apple AirPods
Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity Media
You can't really go wrong with a new pair of headphones, especially when it comes to Apple's popular AirPods. These aren't the most recent version, but they've got over 6,000 five-star reviews that describe them as having a smooth connection and high-quality sound.
Wake Up Light Digital Alarm Clock With Sunrise & Sunset Simulation
If your partner has a complicated relationship with sleeping, this alarm clock might help. The sunset simulation can help them relax at night, while the sunrise simulation paired with a gentle sway of nature sounds can help them rise in the morning.
Fossil Men's Collider Hybrid Smartwatch
This retro-looking smartwatch is perfect for anyone who loves a classic look but appreciates smart features like health tracking and texting. There are four strap options to choose from, including brown or black leather and silver or dark grey stainless steel.
Dual Zone Comforter For Couples
After all these years of sharing a bed, here's a blanket that'll adhere to both your needs. If one of you sweats in your sleep while the other is frostier than a snowman, this dual zone comforter can help moderate your temperatures.