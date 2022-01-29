16 Splurge-Worthy Valentine's Day Gifts That'll Make Your Partner Freak TF Out With Joy
Excuse me while I shamelessly forward this list to my boyfriend. 😂
If you can afford to splurge a little, why not treat your sweetheart to something extra special this Valentine's Day?
Whether you've been together forever or if this is the first time celebrating as a couple, you've got a ton of great options on what to gift them.
From sparkling jewelry to a fancy new massage gun, we've gathered 16 Valentine's Day gifts that are sure to impress them this year.
AirPods Pro (3rd Generation)
You can't really go wrong with a new pair of headphones, especially when it comes to the popular AirPod Pros. These are the most recent version, which your S/O will appreciate if they like to stay up to date on electronics.
Mejuri Heirloom Ring
You can treat your beau to a ring that's sure to dazzle them this Valentine's Day. There are four gorgeous stones to choose from including garnet, honey quartz, prasiolite and blue topaz.
A Romantic Getaway Via Vrbo
You don't have to travel far to enjoy a vacation together this Valentine's Day. From luxury condos to romantic cabin getaways, Vrbo has plenty of options to choose from. You may not have to drive farther than an hour or two to get there, either!
If you're in Ontario, you'll definitely want to check out these affordable rentals near Niagara Falls. Those planning a trip to Quebec can check out these spectacular chalets near Mont Tremblant
Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Massage Device
This Valentine's Day, give them the gift of muscle rehabilitation with an at-home massage whenever they need it. This device helps release aches, strain and tension so they can feel more relaxed in their day-to-day. It's small and compact so they can easily pack it when travelling.
Pavé Diamond Round Necklace
This year, you can get them something extra sparkly, like this gorgeous diamond necklace from Mejuri. The 18-inch chain is 14-karat gold and the diamond is ethically sourced. It's a classic look that will never go out of style.
Fujifilm Instax Square
The colourful Instax Square Camera will allow them to take photos and print them instantly. You can pair it with a pack of film and a protective case to set them up with a new hobby this Valentine's Day.
Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch HR Everett
This snazzy smartwatch is perfect for anyone who loves a classic look but appreciates smart features like health tracking and texting. There are four strap options to choose from, including brown or black leather and silver or dark grey stainless steel.
Always Pan
You can help brighten up their kitchen with a gorgeous Always Pan from Our Place. This internet-famous pan can boil, steam, fry and more, and replaces up to eight different kitchen appliances. With six stunning colours to choose from, you really can't go wrong with any of them.
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee And Espresso Machine
You can make their mornings a little easier and a whole lot more luxurious with a fancy new Nespresso machine. Don't forget to grab a pack of delicious coffee pods so you can both enjoy a fresh cup of joe on February 14 and beyond.
Govee Flow Plus Smart LED Light Bars
You can set the mood this Valentine's Day with a pair of these super cool LED light bars. These will sync up to their music and can even be voice-controlled with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Belt-Drive Wireless Record Player
Your significant other can make their vinyl collection stand out with a beautiful record player like this one. It's stylish, useful and conveniently connects to their fave wireless speaker or headphones via Bluetooth.
Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler
For anyone who's obsessed with hairstyling, the Dyson Airwrap is definitely a winning Valentine's Day gift. It comes with its own storage case and six attachments so they can use to create different styles like soft curls or beach waves.
KitchenAid Stand Mixer
Nothing says I love you like a fancy kitchen appliance, right? This KitchenAid stand mixer will take their cooking and baking to the next level, making it a whole lot easier to mix, knead and whip up ingredients. It comes with a 6-quart bowl, wire whisk, dough hook, flat beater and pouring shield.
Apple Watch Series 7
This February, you can impress your significant other with a brand new Apple watch. This one on Amazon comes in a bunch of colours like black, blue and green.
Dewalt Compact Drill & Driver Kit
Is your sweetheart handy around the house? This drill is rechargeable and cordless, so no one will trip over themselves while using it to work on a home reno project. If they don't already have a set of drill bits, you can grab a pack on Amazon Canada for $19.99 as an added bonus.
Ninja Foodie XL Deluxe Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
The Ninja Foodi is a genius 12-in-1 appliance that'll allow your S/O to pressure cook, air fry, steam, slow cook, sear, bake, broil, dehydrate, reheat and make yogurt to boot! It'll decrease the number of appliances they have by acting as an all-in-one product they can keep on the counter at all times.