Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals

12 Hair Products To Try If Your Hair Gets Dry AF During The Colder Months

Prep for winter with yummy supplements, dandruff treatment and more!

12 Hair Products To Try If Your Hair Gets Dry AF During The Colder Months
@theperfecthaircare | Instagram, May Ning | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Between hat hair, and itchy scalp and dandruff, the cold weather seems to bring out the worst when it comes to hair health.

You can change up your routine by avoiding going out with wet hair and opting for looser hairstyles. But, if you're looking for even more solutions, then try out these 12 products that'll help keep your locks strong and healthy heading into the winter season.

Nature's Bounty Hair, Skin & Nails with Biotin, Skin and Hair Nutrients

May Ning | Narcity Media

Price: $10.49

Details: Healthy hair starts from within and these supplements with biotin, vitamin E and vitamin C can help strengthen your hair, nails and skin. They taste like strawberry candy and are so delicious, you'll have a hard time stopping at two!

$10.49 On AMAZON CANADA

Invisibobble Hair Ties

May Ning | Narcity Media

Price: $9.09

Details: Minimize breakage from tight buns and ponytails with these phone-cord style hair rings. They also leave less of a dent than regular elastics when you take them out. You can also get them from Shoppers Drug Mart or online wellness brand Hali.

$9.09 On AMAZON CANADA

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

May Ning | Narcity Media

Price: $12.79

Details: My scalp freaks out when the temperature drops and I get dandruff in the colder months. This stuff gets rid of it after just one wash because it contains ketoconazole 2% which also kills dandruff-causing fungus.

$12.79 On AMAZON CANADA

Bondiboost Intensive Scalp Spray

Price: $26

Details: To maintain a healthy scalp, you can spritz a bit of this Bondiboost treatment that contains Redensyl, tea tree oil, and biotin before going to bed. It'll keep your scalp hydrated, leaving you with stronger, healthier hair in the morning.

$26 On SEPHORA CANADA

LilySilk Pure Silk Knit Beanie Hat

Amazon Canada

Price: $34.99

Details: You know that dreadful moment when you take off your toque hat and your hair becomes a frizzy mess? This 100% mulberry silk cap won't cause static and dry your hair out. You can wear it alone or under your favourite beanie to stay warm without messing up your 'do.

$34.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

May Ning | Narcity Media

Price: $38

Details: Olaplex is a scientific wonder and uses a blend of chemicals that can actually bond split ends. This pre-shampoo treatment will give you the same feeling a fresh trim does! You can also buy this holiday set for $80 that includes a shampoo, conditioner, and hair oil, too.

$38 On SEPHORA CANADA

Batiste Dry Shampoo Spray

Price: $7.99

Details: Washing your hair less frequently can help your natural oils nourish your hair. But, if you don't like the look or smell of greasy hair then this dry shampoo can help you freshen up and push wash day back a day or two.

$7.99 On AMAZON CANADA

The Perfect Haircare Ultra-Fine Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap

Amazon Canada

​Price: $32.99

Details: This microfibre drying towel is more gentle on your hair than a regular towel and will cut down your drying time without the heat. It also comes with a cute little hairbrush!

$32.99 On AMAZON CANADA

The Closer Instant Split-End Hair Repair Cream

May Ning | Narcity Media

Price: $33

Details: Amika's entire kure line is full of reparative treatments that can keep your hair in great shape all year round. I like both these treatments, but the closer instant repair cream is my favourite. It instantly turns your dry split ends into healthy and hydrated strands.

$33 On SEPHORA CANADA

Wapodeai Wide Tooth Comb

Amazon Canada

Price: $7.99

Details: Using a wide-tooth comb in the shower can help reduce breakage compared to a regular brush since it'll detangle without tugging. This one also has a handy hook that makes it easy to store in the bathroom.

$7.99 On AMAZON CANADA

20-Stage Shower Head Filter

Amazon Canada

Price: $24.97 ($41.48)

Details: Did you know that the water in your shower can affect your skin and hair? This 20-layer shower filter cleans hard water from rust and chlorine and adds in all sorts of vitamins and minerals.

$24.97 On AMAZON CANADA

Dyson Airwrap

Price: $699.99

Details: If you have the budget and want to find a less damaging way to dry and style your hair, there's no device quite like the Dyson Airwrap. It comes with a variety of different attachments and uses air instead of direct heat to style.

$699.99 On DYSON CANADA

From Your Site Articles

Sephora Canada Has A 50% Off Flash Sale Right Now That's Just Too Good To Pass Up

It's on for three days only!

Roman Tiraspolsky | Dreamstime, @sephorabrasil | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

This time of year is really exciting for beauty lovers because it's when Sephora Canada comes out with incredible holiday sets and amazing discounts.

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Advent Calendars For The 2021 Holidays You Can Get In Canada

Calendars for fans of chocolate, beauty products, Marvel and more!

The Body Shop, DAVIDsTEA

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner. While a lot of us are still hunting down Halloween costumes and decorations, others have already started their holiday shopping.

Keep Reading Show less

Every Beauty Lover Needs A Mini Skincare Fridge & A Few Are On Sale In Canada Right Now

It helps keep your rollers, sheet masks, serums and creams cool and fresher for longer!

Yulisitsa | Dreamstime, Yulisitsa | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

At first glance, a mini skincare fridge seems like a completely useless purchase but thousands of beauty lovers on TikTok agree it's a nice-to-have item if you take your skincare routine very seriously. Not only can it prolong the shelf life of your most valuable products, but it can also ward off bacteria and provide an enhanced cooling effect when using them.

Keep Reading Show less

I Tried This $50 Amika Hair Mask To See If It's Worth The Hefty Price Tag

If you colour and style your hair a lot, you might be interested in this expensive albeit effective product.

Natalia Buia | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

When it comes to hair products, I'm quite frugal. I tend to get whatever I need – hair dye, shampoo, conditioner, hair spray – at Shopper Drug Mart when it's on sale. But there's one brand I splurge on from time to time and that's Amika.

Keep Reading Show less