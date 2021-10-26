12 Hair Products To Try If Your Hair Gets Dry AF During The Colder Months
Prep for winter with yummy supplements, dandruff treatment and more!
Between hat hair, and itchy scalp and dandruff, the cold weather seems to bring out the worst when it comes to hair health.
You can change up your routine by avoiding going out with wet hair and opting for looser hairstyles. But, if you're looking for even more solutions, then try out these 12 products that'll help keep your locks strong and healthy heading into the winter season.
Nature's Bounty Hair, Skin & Nails with Biotin, Skin and Hair Nutrients
Price: $10.49
Details: Healthy hair starts from within and these supplements with biotin, vitamin E and vitamin C can help strengthen your hair, nails and skin. They taste like strawberry candy and are so delicious, you'll have a hard time stopping at two!
Invisibobble Hair Ties
Price: $9.09
Details: Minimize breakage from tight buns and ponytails with these phone-cord style hair rings. They also leave less of a dent than regular elastics when you take them out. You can also get them from Shoppers Drug Mart or online wellness brand Hali.
Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
Price: $12.79
Details: My scalp freaks out when the temperature drops and I get dandruff in the colder months. This stuff gets rid of it after just one wash because it contains ketoconazole 2% which also kills dandruff-causing fungus.
Bondiboost Intensive Scalp Spray
Price: $26
Details: To maintain a healthy scalp, you can spritz a bit of this Bondiboost treatment that contains Redensyl, tea tree oil, and biotin before going to bed. It'll keep your scalp hydrated, leaving you with stronger, healthier hair in the morning.
LilySilk Pure Silk Knit Beanie Hat
Price: $34.99
Details: You know that dreadful moment when you take off your toque hat and your hair becomes a frizzy mess? This 100% mulberry silk cap won't cause static and dry your hair out. You can wear it alone or under your favourite beanie to stay warm without messing up your 'do.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
Price: $38
Details: Olaplex is a scientific wonder and uses a blend of chemicals that can actually bond split ends. This pre-shampoo treatment will give you the same feeling a fresh trim does! You can also buy this holiday set for $80 that includes a shampoo, conditioner, and hair oil, too.
Batiste Dry Shampoo Spray
Price: $7.99
Details: Washing your hair less frequently can help your natural oils nourish your hair. But, if you don't like the look or smell of greasy hair then this dry shampoo can help you freshen up and push wash day back a day or two.
The Perfect Haircare Ultra-Fine Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap
Price: $32.99
Details: This microfibre drying towel is more gentle on your hair than a regular towel and will cut down your drying time without the heat. It also comes with a cute little hairbrush!
The Closer Instant Split-End Hair Repair Cream
Price: $33
Details: Amika's entire kure line is full of reparative treatments that can keep your hair in great shape all year round. I like both these treatments, but the closer instant repair cream is my favourite. It instantly turns your dry split ends into healthy and hydrated strands.
Wapodeai Wide Tooth Comb
Price: $7.99
Details: Using a wide-tooth comb in the shower can help reduce breakage compared to a regular brush since it'll detangle without tugging. This one also has a handy hook that makes it easy to store in the bathroom.
20-Stage Shower Head Filter
Price: $24.97 (
$41.48)
Details: Did you know that the water in your shower can affect your skin and hair? This 20-layer shower filter cleans hard water from rust and chlorine and adds in all sorts of vitamins and minerals.
Dyson Airwrap
Price: $699.99
Details: If you have the budget and want to find a less damaging way to dry and style your hair, there's no device quite like the Dyson Airwrap. It comes with a variety of different attachments and uses air instead of direct heat to style.