I Tried This $50 Amika Hair Mask To See If It's Worth The Hefty Price Tag
If you colour and style your hair a lot, you might be interested in this expensive albeit effective product.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
When it comes to hair products, I'm quite frugal. I tend to get whatever I need – hair dye, shampoo, conditioner, hair spray – at Shopper Drug Mart when it's on sale. But there's one brand I splurge on from time to time and that's Amika.
Amika is a company based out of Brooklyn, NY and known for its innovative hair care products and styling tools. You can find most of their products at Sephora Canada but they cost a pretty penny. Buying just a few products costs almost as much as my grocery bill!
I swear by the Flash Instant Shine Hair Gloss Mask ($33) because it makes my hair really shiny without weighing it down. Because I colour and heat style my hair all the time, it's very dry, so when the brand came out with their new The Kure Intense Repair Hair Mask for Damaged Hair ($50), I just had to test it out.
I've used the hair mask, along with The Kure Bond Repair Shampoo for Damaged Hair ($24) and The Closer Instant Split End Hair Repair Cream ($33) for a month now and I'm very impressed with the results. My hair is so much softer now, it smells wonderful and I'm seeing less frizz and breakage.
I only use the hair mask once a week after shampooing my hair. Instead of conditioner, I apply the mask and leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing. Some shoppers say they leave it on overnight and wake up with softer, smoother hair. It's up to you how you want to use it.
If you don't get a haircut as often as you'd like, these are the perfect in-between products to tame frizz and split ends. Of all the items from Amika's new Kure collection, the hair mask is what I recommend splurging on. 50 bucks may seem like a lot but the jar is HUGE (it's 8.5 ounces) so you're getting a lot of bang for your buck.
Amika The Kure Intense Bond Repair Hair Mask
Price: $50
Details: This ultra-moisturizing mask does an incredible job at turning dry, damaged and frizzy hair into shiny, smooth and healthy-looking locks. If you're noticing a lot of split ends and breakage, this can help repair and hydrate your hair, especially if you're in between salon appointments. It's expensive but highly effective!