Some Hair Products At Sephora Canada Are Up To 50% Off For The Next 10 Days
Each day is a different flash deal!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
With the dry air that comes along with colder weather, your hair might need some TLC this season. Luckily, Sephora Canada is having a ten-day sale event where you can save up to 50% on hair products.
Now until October 10, there's going to be a flash deal that's only available for 24 hours. Sephora's sale page gives a sneak peak into the brands that'll be featured and there are some really great ones like Verb, Amika, Pureology and more.
From the looks of it, the discounts aren't only on hair products, but tools like the GHD straightener and the Drybar hair dryer as well.
Sephora Canada
Details: Now until October 10, you can get up to 50% off on your favourite hair brands like Drybar and IGK. You can use the code FREESHIPCA to get free shipping and check out the beauty offers page to pick out some free samples with your order.