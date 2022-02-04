This Purple Shampoo On Amazon Canada Will Annihilate Brassy Hair, According To Rave Reviews
It has over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon! 😍
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you're on a mission to eliminate brassy tones out of your hair, you might want to pick up a bottle of Milkshake Silver Shine Shampoo for $30 on Amazon Canada. While that price tag may seem steep for one bottle of shampoo, reviewers say it's totally worth it.
With a 4.6-star rating, some are describing the product as the "best silver shampoo ever" because of how effectively it tones yellow and orange hues. It won't fry your precious strands either, which is a huge plus if your hair gets dry as heck in the winter months.
Another reviewer says that this stuff can help you maintain your bright, icy colour in between salon appointments — which can save you a few bucks in the long run.
While most of the reviews are written by people with ultra-light platinum blonde locks, it also works wonders on darker blondes who want to achieve an ashy overtone. One medium-blonde reviewer says that after just two uses, they were able to reach their ideal shade of cool, medium-ash blonde.
There are a ton of photos included with these reviews that really make the product speak for itself. So check them out if you want some visual proof.
One word of caution: this product can stain. Make sure you don't get any of it on your favourite shirt and use an old towel to wrap your hair in once you've rinsed it out.
Milk_Shake Silver Shampoo
This top-rated purple shampoo on Amazon Canada will banish any unwanted brassiness in blonde hair. It can really help maintain an ashy overtone, especially in between salon appointments. Try pairing it with this silver leave-in conditioning foam ($30) for ultimate icy locks.