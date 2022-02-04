Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
amazon canada

This Purple Shampoo On Amazon Canada Will Annihilate Brassy Hair, According To Rave Reviews

It has over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon! 😍

Commerce Writer
This Purple Shampoo On Amazon Canada Will Annihilate Brassy Hair, According To Rave Reviews
@milkshakehairofficial | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're on a mission to eliminate brassy tones out of your hair, you might want to pick up a bottle of Milkshake Silver Shine Shampoo for $30 on Amazon Canada. While that price tag may seem steep for one bottle of shampoo, reviewers say it's totally worth it.

With a 4.6-star rating, some are describing the product as the "best silver shampoo ever" because of how effectively it tones yellow and orange hues. It won't fry your precious strands either, which is a huge plus if your hair gets dry as heck in the winter months.

Another reviewer says that this stuff can help you maintain your bright, icy colour in between salon appointments — which can save you a few bucks in the long run.

While most of the reviews are written by people with ultra-light platinum blonde locks, it also works wonders on darker blondes who want to achieve an ashy overtone. One medium-blonde reviewer says that after just two uses, they were able to reach their ideal shade of cool, medium-ash blonde.

There are a ton of photos included with these reviews that really make the product speak for itself. So check them out if you want some visual proof.

One word of caution: this product can stain. Make sure you don't get any of it on your favourite shirt and use an old towel to wrap your hair in once you've rinsed it out.

Milk_Shake Silver Shampoo 

This top-rated purple shampoo on Amazon Canada will banish any unwanted brassiness in blonde hair. It can really help maintain an ashy overtone, especially in between salon appointments. Try pairing it with this silver leave-in conditioning foam ($30) for ultimate icy locks.

Milk_Shake
$30
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

16 Absolutely Genius Products Every Lazy Person Needs In Their Life

When the bare minimum is absolute work. 🦥

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're like me and have been in full-on energy-saving mode since the start of the pandemic way back in 2020, then you've come to the right place.

Keep Reading Show less
amazon canada

You Can Buy Loop Earplugs On Amazon Canada If You're Sick Of All The Damn Noise Outside

Hopefully these will help you get some peace and quiet this weekend.

@looperearplugs | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's no secret that conditions in Ottawa are more than loud at the moment. Without knowing how long the noise outside will last, it might be in your best interest to invest in a solid pair of earplugs.

Keep Reading Show less
fashion & clothing

Adidas Canada Has A BOGO Sale & You Can Get 50% Off Your Second Item

Buy one, get one half-off now until February 10! 🙌

@adidasca | Instagram, @adidasoriginals | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're in need of some new athletic attire or a fresh pair of sneakers, you'll be pleased to know that Adidas Canada is offering a buy one, get one for 50% off deal right now.

Keep Reading Show less
amazon canada

A Heated Massager & 6 Other Top-Rated Amazon Products You Can Get On Sale

We love a deal! 🙌

Amazon Canada, Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're looking for a little retail therapy, make sure to check out what's currently on sale on Amazon Canada.

Keep Reading Show less