I Tried This Canadian Hair Care Brand & My Curly Hair Has Never Looked So Good
This is a PSA for everyone with waves, curls or coils! 😍
Let's face it: It's basically impossible to recommend a universal hair-care product that'll adhere to everyone's curls. With so many hair and curl types out there, every curly hair journey is unique.
Fine, thick, wavy, kinky — there are a ton of factors to consider when choosing the best hair products for your locks. While it's awesome that there are plenty of curly hair products out there, narrowing it down can be exhausting.
That being said, anyone who hasn't heard of LUS Brands is in for a serious treat. They're a Canadian, BIPOC-owned brand that carries hair products made to make all kinds of curly hair look and feel amazing.
What I love the most about the brand
All of their products are vegan and cruelty-free, packed with nourishing ingredients without the ick of parabens, sulfates and all that other gross stuff you don't want in your hair.
Another great thing about LUS is that they offer options. Do you have a sensitivity to perfumes? They have fragrance-free options. Is your hair wavy? Curly? Coily? Yep, they have different options for different hair types, too.
Now, I've tried a heck-ton of curly hair products, so when a friend of mine recommended LUS to me I was of the mind that I had already exhausted my options. Of course, seeing is believing, so as soon as I saw her normally-frizzy waves transformed into defined ringlets, I went all in.
Before (Right), After (Left), Brittany Barber | Narcity Media
The products I bought
While you can buy LUS products individually, they'll give you a 10% discount if you buy sets. I bought the LUS Ultra-Defining Curl Kit for $84, because while that price point may seem steep, you actually get four full-sized products – a total steal if you ask me.
The kit comes with their Sulfate-Free Shampoo, Hydrating & Detangling Conditioner, All-In-One Styler and their newest product, the Irish Sea Moss Gel. I also bought their Infinity Spray Bottle for $20 because anything that can help me achieve a flawless day two curl is a must for me.
You'll be able to choose between the Wavy, Curly or Kinky-Coily All-In-One Styler, and whether or not you want your products scented or unscented. I went with the "wavy" option because while I have a lot of it, my hair is actually quite fine and not all that curly. I also chose scented, because I'm a sucker for yummy fragrances.
The final verdict
The shampoo is light, moisturizing and smells amazing without being too overwhelming. It provides a deep cleanse without leaving my hair feeling dry or stripped. The conditioner is thick and luxurious, but it doesn't leave any residue in my hair once it's dry. It isn't too heavy, either, which is a huge plus for my fine strands.
Brittany Barber | Narcity Media
IMO, the All-In-One Styler is the pièce de résistance in this set. It's basically a cross between a leave-in conditioner and a styling cream, which leaves my curls defined but soft to the touch. The gel's hold is a little stronger than I normally go for, but I think if your hair is thicker or curlier than mine, you'd definitely benefit from its defining power.
Whether you've only just realized that your hair is wavy or you've been styling your curls naturally for years, I highly recommend diving in and trying the LUS Ultra-Defining Curl Kit. If you're not ready to fully commit, I'd say just try the LUS All-In-One Styler in the formula that best describes your curls.
