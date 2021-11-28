This New Revlon Hair Brush Is A Total Game-Changer & It's Already On Sale For Only $45
For anyone who has curtain bangs and no clue how to style them.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
One of the biggest hair trends of 2021 was the reemergence of curtain bangs. While they look good in theory, figuring out how to style them is a whole other ballgame. Some people use a round brush and blow dryer while others use the coveted but pricey Dyson Airwrap.
One beloved tool that many have found really effective, not just for bangs but for styling in general, is the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush. It has thousands of five-star ratings but some reviewers found that it was too big for their hair length.
As a result, the brand recently launched a new product, the Revlon One-Step 1-1/2" Root Booster Round Brush Dryer and Styler, and it's now on sale for $44.99 (originally $64.99). This tool is smaller and rounder than the Hot Air Brush, making it easier to get right into the root for extra volume. The bristles are better for reducing frizz and the half-inch barrels can create soft curls. Like the other brush, it also has three heat settings to choose from.
For Cyber Weekend, most of the Revlon hair tools are on sale at Amazon Canada, along with dozens of other products.
Revlon One-Step 1-1/2" Root Booster Round Brush Dryer and Styler
Price: $44.99 (
$64.99)
Details: Revlon just launched their newest hair tool that's smaller and rounder than the mega-popular Hot Air Brush. This brush is perfect for styling curtain bangs, layers and short hair. It's $20 off for Cyber Weekend and includes free shipping within a week.