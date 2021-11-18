7 Holiday Gift Ideas Under $75 For Anyone Obsessed With Good Hair Days
Give the gift of good hair.
Winter is a notoriously tricky season for those who love to express themselves with gorgeously styled hair.
While the winter months threaten flat hair everywhere, you can score major points by gifting your well-groomed pals a much-needed lift (pun intended) with some of the hottest hair tools around.
From professional-grade straightening irons to the super-popular Revlon® Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, there are all sorts of gadgets that would make the ideal gift.
Whether you're shopping for someone with sleek, straight tresses, bouncy beachy curls or anything in between, you can find something that suits their style. Bonus points for being so thoughtful!
Get your shopping list started with these seven must-have hair tools.
Revlon® Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer
Price: $69.99
Details: Perfect for those who love salon-quality blowouts without the price tag, the Revlon® Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is a hybrid hair dryer/brush that quickly and effortlessly dries and styles your hair.
Usually, you need six arms to do your own blowout at home as you juggle the barrel brush and hairdryer. Not to mention circus-like skills to reach the hair at the back of your head.
This nifty tool solves all of that — and does it well. There's a reason it has over 24,000 reviews on Amazon Canada.
Revlon® One-Step Root Booster
Price: $69.99
Details: With a body of only 1.5 inches, this styler is part of the Revlon® One-Step family. The versatile 1.5-inch round brush is designed to give more shape to your hair and help sculpt those soft curls and flips.
It's great for hairstyles of all lengths, especially those with layers, bangs, bobs or anyone just wanting a little boost in their roots. Plus, its Tourmaline Ionic Technology® will give your hair a healthy-looking finish.
Revlon® Wave Master Jumbo Waver
Price: $44.99
Details: Equipped with three one-inch barrels that evenly distribute heat and boost shine, the Revlon® Wave Master Jumbo Waver serves up day-at-the-beach vibes (minus the sand).
This look would usually require fiddly flat iron maneuvers, but with this pretty pink tool, you can be ready for the 'gram in minutes. Give the gift of wavy summer hair, even in freezing temperatures. Let them dream, right?
Revlon® Double Straight Copper Ceramic Dual Plate Straightener
Price: $74.99
Details: This straightener uses four half-inch ceramic copper plates to glide effortlessly through your hair. The dual-plate design makes for faster styling and reduced damage.
They float separately, meaning that if your tresses weren't tamed by the first plate, the second plate will get it straightened out. The result? Two times the sleek, smooth hair.
Revlon® Crystal C™️ 1" XL Straightener
Price: $64.99
Details: This hair tool is a refreshing take on the classic flat iron. Crystal C™️ technology is a fusion of ceramic and Crystal Tourmaline to help deliver brilliant results and less frizz. Its multiple heat settings and rounded edges let you create a whole variety of styles including waves and even full curls.
The extra-large floating plates are designed for an ultra-smooth glide, and take only ten seconds to hit temperatures as high as 225°C. It also comes with an automatic shut-off function in case you forget to unplug it while staring at your amazing hair.
Revlon® Crystal C™️ Compact Hair Dryer
Price: $39.62
Details: This one is for those who like to travel light but can't live without a hair dryer. Through Crystal C™ Technology, ceramic and Crystal Tourmaline work together to deliver a lush and shiny finish to your locks.
This hair dryer is super compact — designed for precise styling with the Magnetic Concentrator at the tip — but it doesn't miss on the powerful drying results. The Cool Shot Button allows you to lock in your hair style with less damage and frizz.
Revlon® 3/4” Cordless Flat Iron
Price: $69.99
Details: Know a hair-lover always on the go? This Revlon® Flat Iron is cordless, with up to 30 minutes of styling time and three temperature settings for styling flexibility.
Its rounded barrel also means you can whip out bouncy curls no matter where you are. Get dream hair, from wherever!
Revlon® is a leader in the beauty industry with affordable hair styling tools that create salon-quality results. As you check off your holiday shopping list this year, don't forget to take a look at the Revlon® Hair Tools line. You might find the ultimate gift for someone (or yourself).
