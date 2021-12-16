9 Must-Have Products We're Gifting Ourselves This Christmas Because, Why Not?
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
'Tis the season of giving and we shouldn't forget to gift ourselves something special, too!
It's been a hard year for all of us and the holidays are stressful enough as it is. After crossing everyone off our lists, we're indulging in a little retail therapy.
Here's what we're gifting ourselves this year. Feel free to treat yourself to any or all of these items, too, because you deserve it.
Natalia's Pick: Cadrim Sunrise Alarm Clock
I have a hard time waking up in the winter. I just don't have the energy to get out of bed when it's pitch black outside. I'm hoping this sunrise alarm clock on Amazon can help. It's designed to simulate a sunrise so you can wake up more naturally and feel energized and ready to tackle the day.
Natalia's Pick: Fujifilm Instax Mini
Welp. I was going to get this instant camera so I can snap photos at holiday parties but now that large gatherings are off-limits this season, I'll still get it since it's on sale! I'll take a lot of festive photos at home with my cat. This Instax Mini comes in a bunch of cute colours like lilac and baby blue. There's even a BTS version for $129.99.
Natalia's Pick: Banana Republic Square Facet Pendant Necklace
Banana Republic is one of my favourites places to shop for jewelry because everything's fairly affordable compared to other brands. This necklace looks like it's worth a few hundred bucks but it's only $90 which falls within my budget, so I'm adding it to cart ASAP.
Brit's Pick: BlissLights Galaxy Light Projector
I'm so excited to get this super cool galaxy projector lamp. It seems like it'll give any room the ultimate ambient lighting, which is exactly what my bedroom is missing at the moment. There are six models to choose from, each with different lighting colour combinations — but the models with green and blue colouring are currently the cheapest.
Brit's Pick: HEPA Dreamegg Air Purifier
Now that it's cold out, I can't really open the windows to let in some fresh air. And let me tell you, with our big furry dog running amuck, the change in air quality has not gone unnoticed. That's why this air purifier is on my list. It can be used to enhance the air quality in the home by reducing dust, allergens, odours and even mold. It's also meant to be ultra-quiet and comes with a night light. It's just the thing I need to help me breathe a little easier this winter!
Brit's Pick: Brilliant Ideas Heart-Shaped Ring Light
How cute is this ring light? While it comes with a flexible phone holder and its height can be adjusted, the absolute best thing about it is that it'll reflect little hearts in your eyes when you use it! I can't wait to film my next TikTok video with one of these things.
May's Pick: Lockable Jewelry Cabinet Armoire
My jewelry collection is small but growing so I have my eye on this armoire that doubles as a mirror when closed. I like that there are different slots and hooks for different types of jewelry. This cabinet comes in a rustic brown colour and an extra-large rotating version if you have a larger collection than I do. I recently bought these vanity string lights ($35.99) which I think will pair nicely with it.
May's Pick: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
It's not quite a foundation, not quite a primer, but it sure does give a gorgeous glow! I've been seeing this complexion booster all over TikTok and love how natural yet radiant it looks. It can be used alone, under makeup, mixed with foundation or even as a subtle highlighter. In these mask-wearing times, I feel like less is more when it comes to makeup and this Charlotte Tilbury product will give just a hint of colour.
May's Pick: Old Navy PowerSoft Sleeveless Cropped Bodysuit
I'm obsessed with finding affordable dupes and instead of shelling out $78 for the Babaton Soft Contour V-Neck Bodysuit from Aritzia, I'm going to get this similar one from Old Navy that's an extra 30% off right now. Honestly, I like this one more because it has side pockets (the Aritzia one doesn't). I can see this paired with a warm sweater on colder days. I rarely leave the house these days so I'm all about comfy athleisure that still makes me feel put together.