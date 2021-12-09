Trending Tags

This Top-Rated Air Purifier On Amazon Canada Is $100 Off RN & Can Arrive Before Christmas

Time to kiss that dust & pet dander goodbye. ✌️

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you haven't already hopped on the air purifier train, now might be a good time to do so. For a limited time, you can get this snazzy Dreamegg Air Purifier for $127.49 (originally $229.99).

Unlike humidifiers (which serve their own purpose, of course), air purifiers can enhance the air quality in your home by reducing dust, allergens, dander, odours and whatever else may be lurking about. It can make it easier to breathe, which can be a total godsend for those of us with allergies or asthma.

If you're still on the hunt for holiday gift ideas, you can get this air purifier delivered before Christmas but only if you order sooner rather than later. Did I mention it has a sparkling 4.8-star review on Amazon Canada?

HEPA Dreamegg Air Purifier

This air purifier on Amazon Canada is over $100 off right now. It can be used to enhance the air quality in your home by reducing dust, allergens, odours and even mold. It's ultra-quiet and comes with a night light. If you order now, you'll get it in time for Christmas.

$229.99 $127.49
Buy Now
