The Snazzy Galaxy Light Made Popular On TikTok Is Now On Sale At Amazon Canada

You can get it before the holidays, too! 👽

The Snazzy Galaxy Light Made Popular On TikTok Is Now On Sale At Amazon Canada
@blisslightsofficial | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're still looking for last-minute holiday gifts, you can surprise a loved one with this ultra-cool galaxy projector lamp on Amazon Canada. It's currently on sale for $49.99 (originally 74.99).

This LED galaxy projector has been trending on TikTok, so you may have already seen what it can do. If not? Well, let's just say it can transform any room into a galactic oasis with just a press of a button. It's definitely one of those gifts that are so good, you'll want to keep it for yourself!

There are six models to choose from that differ by lighting colour, but the green and blue versions have the deepest markdowns. Who wouldn't want Aurora Borealis vibes right in their bedroom?

BlissLights Sky Lite LED Galaxy Projector

Amazon Canada

This super cool galaxy projector lamp will give any room the ultimate ambient lighting. There are six models to choose from, each with different lighting colour combinations — but the models with green and blue colouring are currently the cheapest.

BlissLights
$74.99 $49.99
Buy Now
