The Dyson Airwrap & 19 Other Viral Gifts Every TikTok Fan Wants For The Holidays
Viral makeup, kitchen gadgets, clothes and more!
We all have that one friend whose favourite way to spend their time is scrolling endlessly on TikTok. They're the person who knows all the latest trending dance and products.
For the holidays, you can impress them with your own knowledge of viral TikTok products with these 20 gifts they'd definitely double-tap IRL.
MERIT The Holiday Essentials Face Set
Price: $59
Details: The "your skin but better" craze took over TikTok this year and clean-beauty brand MERIT went viral for their cream blush. This set also comes with a lip oil and mascara to help them complete their look.
$59 On SEPHORA CANADA
Lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
Price: $48
Details: The fleecy twist on the Everywhere Belt Bag was so popular that the ivory colour was sold out in days. You can still grab a bag for your bestie in black or brown, though.
$48 On LULULEMON
Dyson Airwrap Styler
Price: $699
Details: This unique tool had to have been the most popular hair styling device of the year and TikTok is filled with people showing off the effortless curls they've achieved with it. This device also comes with attachments like a brush and hairdryer, so it's pretty much the only styling tool they'll ever need.
$699 On THE BAY
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Price: $49.96 (
$64.99)
Details: A more budget-friendly alternative to the Airwrap is this Revlon brush that also helped TikTokers achieve voluminous hair. This tool will help them get the hair of their dreams, especially if they have curtain bangs to style every morning.
$49.96 On AMAZON CANADA
UGG Womens Classic Ultra Mini Ankle Boot
Price: $174.96
Details: UGG boots are back in fashion and the one style that's especially popular? The mini ankle boot, of course! TikTokers love pairing them with a matching sweatsuit and a puffer jacket.
$174.96 On DSW
Ariana Grande Cloud
Price: $97
Details: One of the most popular fragrances of the year was Maison Francis Kurkdjians's Baccarat Rouge 340. Not only is it hard to find in Canada, but the price tag of $425 is pretty steep for most. TikTokers say that Cloud by Ariana Grande is nearly identical and comes in a beautiful bottle on its own.
$97 On AMAZON CANADA
Retro Steampunk Typewriter-Style Gaming Keyboard
Price: $79.99
Details: There's something so satisfying about a keyboard with a nice click. This one not only sounds amazing but looks stunning because it comes with 30 different lighting settings.
$79.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Dynamite Gisele Faux Leather Pants
Price: $69.95
Details: Leather pants are the "it" clothing item right now because they can be paired with just about everything and still make you feel dressed up. This pair from Dynamite is a great dupe of the Aritzia Melina pants at just half the price.
$69.95 On DYNAMITE
The Five Minute Journal
Price: $26.95
Details: If your bestie has expressed interest in journaling but they don't know where to start, this guided journal will make an awesome gift. It has prompts and daily affirmations that'll help them get their thoughts out without taking up too much time in their day.
$26.95 On INDIGO
Clinique Almost Lipstick Shade Black Honey
Price: $26
Details: Despite still having to wear masks most of the time, lip products are taking over the beauty community on TikTok. Right now, natural lip tints and hydrating products are more popular than heavier lipsticks and this sheer berry shade from Clinique is no exception.
$26 On SEPHORA CANADA
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Price: $44
Details: Another popular lip product is this Dior oil that people love because of the giant applicator. This oil adds a slight tint of colour and you can currently save 15% using the code FRIENDS at checkout.
$44 On THE BAY
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Price: $495
Details: This puffy Coach bag made waves on TikTok because of how simple yet unique it is. This bag comes in ivory, black and pink and will never go out of style.
$495 On COACH
Aerie OFFLINE Real Me Xtra Crossover Leggings
Price: $52.46
Details: Aerie leggings became trendy in 2021 because they're super comfy, stylish and aren't too expensive. These ones come in a fitted style with an overlapping waistband and pockets, but you can also them in a flared leg version.
$52.46 On AERIE
Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
Price: $47.99
Details: These futuristic salt and pepper grinders are automatic and are activated when tilted at the right angle. They're great for multitasking and, honestly, they just look so damn cool.
$47.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Rose Quartz Roller With Gua Sha & Mini Eye Roller
Price: $29.98
Details: Facial massaging is not only relaxing but can help with circulation and this three-piece set is great for beginners and self-care enthusiasts alike. Since thee gua sha tools are made of rose quartz, they can pop them in the fridge to create a soothing cooling feeling.
$29.98 On AMAZON CANADA
Sunset Projection Lamp
Price: $22.94 (
$28.99)
Details: TikTok is all about good vibes and this sunset lamp can help make your friend's space extra cozy. It's great for taking fire Instagram pictures and getting some light during dark winter days.
$22.94 On AMAZON CANADA
Libbey Glass Can
Price: $30.92
Details: Your friends have probably seen these can-shaped glasses everywhere from cocktail TikTok to iced coffee TikTok. You can also pair them with these glass straws for $14.99 to complete the whole see-through aesthetic.
$30.92 On AMAZON CANADA
Flexispot V9 Pro Home Office Height Adjustable Cycle Desk Bike
Price: $559.99
Details: If sitting for hours on end has your loved ones feeling restless, this viral desk bike is just what they need. They can get exercise while getting their work done — it's productivity to the max!
$559.99 On FLEXISPOT
DRJ Mini Projector Outdoor Movie Projector
Price: $126.99
Details: Projectors aren't just for watching movies without a TV! This device went viral after TikTokers used it to create fake window illusions. This projector actually comes with a screen which they can set up anywhere inside or outside the house.
$126.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Butter Bell
Price: $36
Details: The butter bell is a simple but genius device that any foodie or home cook would love to receive. All they have to do is fill the rounded part with butter and fill the container with a little bit of water to keep butter fresh and spreadable for longer.