9 Beauty Products TikTok Made Me Buy & Honestly No Regrets
You can get these items at Shoppers Drug Mart, Amazon Canada and Old Navy.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
I don't know if it's just me, but I find it impossible to scroll through TikTok without getting influenced to buy something new.
One category I'm most guilty of shopping for is beauty because of #BeautyTok, a niche space where creators try makeup and skincare items that I never knew I needed. Seeing the products being demonstrated on video just gets me every time.
While I haven't loved every product TikTok made me buy, here are nine that I absolutely fell in love with and truly believe live up to the hype.
e.l.f. Putty Blush
Cream blushes are so popular right now because of the natural finish they leave on the skin. If you've seen the e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer ($10.97) go viral, you have to give this blush with a similar nourishing formula a try.
e.l.f. Putty Primer Applicator
You can apply putty products from e.l.f. seamlessly with this special brush that has a scoop on one end to pick up the product. The brush itself is nice and dense, making it perfect for applying cream products.
NYX Bare With Me Concealer Serum
I've seen TikTokers apply this product as a concealer, under-eye corrector and even all over their face like a foundation. I love that it's a skincare-infused makeup product and doesn't feel dry or cakey while still covering up all of my imperfections.
Revolution Luxury Baking Powder
One of my favourite TikTokers, @maiphammy, swears by this powder, so of course, I had to try it too. It gives a really brightening effect under the eyes and makes my makeup look airbrushed.
E.L.F. Mad for Matte Eyeshadow Palette in Summer Breeze
I rarely wear shimmery eyeshadows anymore (since I barely leave the house), so when I saw this all-matte palette going viral on TikTok, I had to get my hands on it. It has the perfect amount of neutral shades for any look, and the best part is it's so affordable.
Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF50+
Every dermatologist on TikTok's number one tip for good skin always seems to be sun protection — so I wanted to find a good sunscreen that wouldn't leave a white cast on my face. This one from Shiseido is pricey, but it's totally worth it because of its smooth, clear formula and easy-to-apply applicator.
Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler
Another item I never thought I would splurge so much on is this Shu Uemura eyelash curler. I was skeptical that this eyelash curler could be much better than cheaper alternatives, but I was surprised to find that it actually curls my lashes perfectly without me having to clamp super hard.
L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara
Speaking of lashes, this mascara I discovered on TikTok has been my holy grail ever since I purchased it. It lengthens my lashes without making them clumpy.
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream
TikTokers were not exaggerating when they said this cream literally smells like a delicious tropical vacation. While I haven't noticed too much of the firming effect that it claims, the scent alone is enough for me to continue repurchasing it.