A TikToker Tapes Her Face To 'Stay Young' & We Had To Find Out If The Hack Actually Works
Even Julia Fox does it!
TikTok has introduced us to many skincare trends, and a new one that has been popping up lately may be the most questionable.
The beauty hack is being used as an "alternative" to Botox to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and apparently, you only need one thing: tape.
TikToker Val has shared multiple videos of the face-taping "hack" with her followers, saying it helps reduce the appearance of her laugh lines, and wrinkles, while also helping with the asymmetry of one of her eyebrows.
In one video, which has received over 3 million views, Val says she tapes certain areas of her face overnight, including her nose and forehead, and sees great effects the following morning.
"I get these smile lines and they’re very, very visible now because I smile a lot and I love them. It’s fine but I just don’t want them to get too harsh, I’m still really young," she explained in her video.
“I have been taping my face for a while now and it really works and I love it."
@officiallyval
Botox? We dont know her ✋🏼 #facetaping #facetapingovernight #facetapingtutorial #beautyfacetaping #beautytricksandtips #beautytricks #naturalbeauty #naturalbeautytips #nobotox #nobotoxneeded #nobotoxhere #facetape #frownies #frownieswrinklepatch #wrinkletreatment #wrinklesbegone #wrinklepatchhack
It looks like Val isn't the only one who swears by this technique, with one celebrity expressing they do it too.
“Omggg I thought I was the only person that did this," actress Julia Fox wrote in the comments.
Many other people who commented have expressed interest in trying it out for themselves.
“Omg I have asymmetrical eyebrows too I’m gonna try this instead of wasting $300+ on Botox," a comment reads.
However, a lot of other comments show people are questioning the technique.
"I've heard that lifting your skin with tape makes your skin looser over time," one person wrote.
With so much confusion and intrigue around the face-taping trend, we decided to check in with an expert to see if it's safe, and whether it actually works.
Does face-taping actually work?
While a cheap and easy alternative to Botox would be nice, Dr. Julia Tzu, a surgical, laser and cosmetic dermatologist based in Manhattan, says she would never try this trend for a number of reasons.
One reason is that applying adhesive tape to your skin every night can cause a rash.
"You're stripping away the protective barrier of your skin and allowing whatever environmental allergens or whatever chemicals are in the adhesive to be exposed to your white blood cells," Dr. Tzu explained.
"With a compromised skin barrier, you're much more prone to developing an allergic reaction to either the adhesives or to anything else in the environment."
The dermatologist adds that your face is meant to "rehydrate and recharge" during the night before it's exposed to "oxidative stress" the next day.
She also points out that unlike the quick hack, Botox works around the clock.
With Botox, a person's face gets "reduced muscular contractions which leads to less wrinkling of the skin and over time those wrinkles flatten out."
"If they're [people doing the hack] trying to decrease the amount of forehead contractions, you're kind of doing it halfway and only at nighttime and most of our facial expressions don't occur at nighttime," she added. "I just don't understand the logic of taping your forehead at nighttime."
What are the benefits of face-taping?
According to Dr. Tzu, there are no benefits to face-taping.
Does sleeping on your face create wrinkles?
Something Val also mentioned in her TikTok video is that she tends to sleep on her face, which, according to her, can cause wrinkles. The TikToker mentions that it's another reason why she thinks the tape helps smooth out her skin.
Dr. Tzu says dermatologists do recommend people sleep on their backs to provide the best "aesthetic outcome for your skin and your facial structure."
Of course, she acknowledges that there are people who can't sleep on their backs, but the doctor reiterated that she still wouldn't recommend face-taping for those individuals.
Can you slow down the aging of your skin?
Although Dr. Tzu doesn't recommend face-taping, the Manhattan dermatologist does mention ways you can slow down the clock when it comes to your skin, even as early as in your 20s.
The skin professional says an appropriate good skincare routine will go a long way if it includes applying SPF, using a good moisturizer and eating a well-balanced diet.
The American Academy of Dermatology also suggests staying out of tanning beds and quitting smoking.
Dr. Tzu says certain procedures like Botox are also a great way to help with anti-aging, as they actually have science to back it up.
The expert sees patients as young as 22 come in to get preventative Botox, which she says can help with the prevention of wrinkles in slowing their development for years to come.
"There's micro needling that we do that helps rejuvenate collagen in the skin," she also told Narcity. "There are laser procedures that help as well."
Do TikTok beauty trends work?
People tend to flock to trends on TikTok because they want to believe a simple hack can be a great alternative to a more expensive professional procedure. However, Dr. Tzu says when it comes to face-taping, it just doesn't work.
"If it was that simple, wouldn't we have done this a long, long time ago? And why would anyone get Botox or facelifts or any sort of minimally invasive or invasive procedures?" the doctor added.
Anyone who wants something done to their skin is advised to go see an expert, such as a dermatologist, rather than turning to TikTok.
"You might actually end up at your dermatologist after trying these hacks because of the allergic reaction on your face," she noted.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.