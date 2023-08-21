Bella Hadid Has A 'Snatched Jawline' & Here's How To Get The Look, According To A BC Doctor
There are make-up hacks you can do to get the look.
From face-taping hacks to Barbie Botox, new beauty trends are a constant on TikTok.
The latest beauty trend that seems to be taking off is how to achieve a "snatched jawline."
With over 2.3 billion views on TikTok, it's pretty clear there's a lot of interest out there and many people are enthusiastic to share their own techniques.
Dr. Thomas Buonassisi, a plastic surgeon in Vancouver, says the snatched look is nothing new, but thanks to TikTok, it's gotten a revival in its intrigue.
"It's not really new. I think somebody just came up with that term, the snatched jawline," he said and confirmed that he has seen more patients inquiring about it at his clinic.
"I think people that have a nice jawline, that's an attractive feature. I don't know why we think that's attractive. But I think it's been like that for a long time."
From what it is to how to achieve the look, both surgically and non-surgically, here's what advice Buonassisi had to share on the latest internet trend.
What is a snatched jawline?
If you're wondering what a snatched jawline is, picture Bella Hadid or Ariana Grande. Their defined jawlines are the definition and goal of the new trend.
"What it really means is that you have a defined jawline or you have a long jawline. And I think from an aesthetic perspective [it's been] considered a beautiful feature for ages," Buonassisi told Narcity.
"Whether you call it, the snatched jawline or whatever, it's something that people are born with those types of features, and now we're calling it that, but there's sort of a group of procedures that can be done to try and make your jawline more snatched than it is."
How can I slim my jawline?
If you're interested in slimming your jawline to get the "snatched" look, there are a number of ways to achieve that.
Buonassisi says it can be done both surgically and non-surgically.
"You can bring out the jaw by refining or defining areas above it or below it," the plastic surgeon explained.
For surgical procedures, Buonassisi says you can opt for surgically placed implants in the chin to bring it forward or mandibular implants to make the angle of the face longer.
There are lots of "before" and "after" pictures that will show you what the various procedures can help you achieve, like the ones listed on board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer's website.
As for non-surgical procedures, there are specific ones that can also help you achieve a similar look.
"You can use fillers that instantly fill the area. So those are things that have hyaluronic acid in it and they've been around for years, same thing that you'd use to fill in lips or cheeks and you can define the jawline and make it look longer with fillers."
Other techniques Buonassisi recommends include using bio-simulators like Radiesse or Sculptra, which he says are injected in that facial area or buccal fat remover.
That second procedure helps draw in your cheeks a bit, Buonassisi says.
"I go through the inside of the mouth, there's a little pad of fat here that sits between the muscles of mastication and extends this area and that makes the jawline look sharper," he told Narcity.
Just like removing things above the jaw, there are also areas you can work on underneath the chin to slim your jawline.
"You can take fat out from underneath the jawline and you can actually tighten the jawline very dramatically with what's called the deep neck lift and that's something I do a lot of, but absolutely not appropriate for someone that already looks fantastic, but they want to just sort of sculpt it a little. That's way overkill," Buonassisi explained.
Are there any less expensive and non-invasive ways to get a snatched jawline?
While there are surgical and non-surgical ways of achieving a snatched jawline, there are less expensive ways to do it as well.
Buonassisi himself says that contouring and make-up can have a similar effect for someone who wants the look temporarily.
"If you can make your jaw look great by using makeup, that's better than doing it with surgery or better than doing it with non-surgical treatments because it's reversible and if people don't want to look like that two years from now, because there's some other trend, then you can reverse it."
If you type in "snatched jawline" into TikTok, you'll see a multitude of make-up hacks and techniques that will help you get the desired look.
What cosmetic procedures are currently the most popular?
A patient getting a consult with a plastic surgeon.
Pratchaya Leelapatchayanont | Dreamstime
While tummy tucks, breast lifts and mommy makeover cosmetic surgeries are popular in Toronto, we asked Buonassisi what procedures have become increasingly popular at his clinic in Vancouver.
The plastic surgeon says he's seen an uptick of people coming in to have buccal fat removal. Buccal fat is the fat between your cheekbones and jaw bones in your face and the surgery essentially removes these "fat pads," as defined by the Cleveland Clinic. The procedure is also known as a cheek reduction.
Another procedure he's seen more interest in lately, especially for patients in their 30s and 40s, is something called thread lips which gives the appearance of a fuller pout.
"These little threads are sort of inserted through the skin and they've got these hooks on them and what they do is they sort of temporarily suspend the skin up," he explained and added that the procedure only lasts a few weeks.
"I see lots of that. I would say 50% of my facelift patients have had thread lips."
What is the plastic surgeon's take on TikTok beauty trends?
With so many beauty trends popping up every now and then, Buonassisi advises people to be mindful when they start considering cosmetic surgery. He notes that a lot of photos we see online may be augmented using filters or airbrushing and the said person in the photo may not actually look like they're being portrayed in an image.
He says surgery is a big decision and you should be doing it for the right reasons.
"You shouldn't be doing stuff like that just based on a trend. If people generally start to think 'oh you know having a little bit of a firmer jawline or maybe a longer jawline kind of looks nice, could I do that subtly in low risk way?' Absolutely. You can do that non surgically, you can augment the area in front of the jowl or the mandibular angle with a little bit filler, it can look really nice," he told Narcity.
"I think that's very reasonable. Those things are reversible, they're safe. And if you don't feel like you need that in the future as they dissolve then you just don't do it again."
"It's kind of like tattoos. You want to be careful whose name you write on the tattoo."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.