A Toronto Plastic Surgeon Reveals Which Surgeries She Performs The Most & How Much They Cost
Have you gotten any of these procedures done?
Plastic surgery is quite common these days, from nose jobs to Botox, and you can augment your appearance as long as you have the funds.
Toronto may not be a leading area for plastic surgery like South Korea or Greece according to the World Population Review but a quick Google search can pull up dozens of cosmetic surgeons in the area.
Narcity spoke with Dr. Jacqueline Rose Makerewich, a plastic surgeon with the Toronto Cosmetic Surgery Institute and she broke down the most popular procedures she does in the Canadian city.
Coming in first place was breast augmentation which Makerewich says can cost up to $10,000. So if you're looking to enhance your chest in Toronto you'll have to pay up and ensure you have the time for recovery afterwards.
So which other surgeries are commonly performed in Toronto?
Here are the top eight, according to the surgeon.
Breast Augmentation
Price: $8,000 to $10,000
The procedure: According to Makerewich, a breast augmentation involves using an implant to "enhance breast size and shape." She adds that the final look can be "natural and elegant or full and voluptuous."
"Both the implant and the surgical technique should be tailored to the patient's aesthetic goals and also their unique anatomy," the Toronto surgeon says.
"At the Toronto Cosmetic Surgery Institute, we have pioneered the 'tiny scar' breast augmentation technique and aim to produce beautiful results with as tiny a scar as possible."
Recovery time: You'll need to take about four to five days off work for this procedure, according to the Toronto Cosmetic Surgery Institute.
Breast Lift
Price: $10,000 and up
The procedure: Makerewich says a breast lift can "restore a round and perky shape" to the breasts after breastfeeding or significant weight loss.
"A breast lift is also used in reshaping the breasts in patients with tuberous breasts, larger areolas, or in women with significant natural asymmetry," she explained.
"Perky volume can be created with the use of auto-augmentation flaps which use the patient’s own natural tissues, or with the use of an implant to add additional volume and upper pole fullness to the breast."
Recovery time: You can return to work in one to three weeks, but you should avoid exercise or strenuous activity for a month, according to the Royal Centre of Plastic Surgery.
Tummy Tuck
Price: $10,000 and up
The procedure: "A tummy tuck, also known as an abdominoplasty, removes excess skin and fat from the abdominal area and "repairs separated abdominal muscles to restore a flatter, firmer and more youthful abdominal profile," Makerewich tells Narcity.
The surgeon notes that she specializes in techniques that produce a "super low scar" and that she tends to use a "drain-free technique."
"Repair of abdominal muscles can help restore core strength and improve back pain, and removing excess abdominal loose skin contributes to comfort as significantly as it does to aesthetics."
Recovery time: Recovery from a tummy tuck takes about four to six weeks, according to the Toronto Cosmetic Surgery Institute.
Gender Affirming Top Surgery
Price: $8,000 to $10,000
The procedure: According to Makerewich, top surgery for a transgender female involves the use of breast implants to create a "breast mound." In terms of what they want, transgender patients have the same opportunities as a standard breast augmentation procedure.
"Gender-affirming top surgery for a transgender male involves removing breast tissue through natural-looking scars in the inframammary fold and around the areola, creating a more masculinized chest," the surgeon explains.
"Top surgery can be a life-changing transition that gives an opportunity for the body to be more in harmony with what is in the mind and the heart. It is one of the most gratifying parts of my practice that I am honoured to be a part of."
Recovery time: For several weeks you won't be able to lift your arms over your head and for at least four weeks, you won't be able to lift over five pounds to ensure your scars heal well, according to Hopkins Medicine.
Brazilian Butt Lift
Price: $14,000 and up
The procedure: A Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is a "body contouring procedure" that gives you more curves by relocating your excess fat to more desirable places, as per Makerewich.
"Liposuction is used to sculpt and narrow the waist, and healthy fat cells are transferred to the buttock to create an hourglass figure," she adds.
Recovery time: At about one to two weeks you should be able to return to work and you should wait about six weeks before any exercise as per the Toronto Cosmetic Surgery Institute.
Mommy Makeover
Price: Cost can vary since it depends on what procedures are done.
The procedure: Pregnancy and breastfeeding can lead to unwanted changes to a woman's body and that can affect their confidence and comfort.
Makerewich says a mommy makeover is a combination of surgical procedures that are chosen specifically for a patient to help "reverse pregnancy related changes."
"Common surgical procedures included in a mommy makeover are breast rejuvenation procedures to restore a round and perky breast shape and abdominal rejuvenation procedures to re-create a flat tummy, address muscle separation, and remove unwanted stretch marks," she says.
Recovery time: According to the Toronto Cosmetic Surgery Institute, it should take about two weeks to resume regular activity and about six weeks to do any strenuous exercise.
Labiaplasty
Price: $4,500
The procedure: Makerewich says labiaplasty is a relatively simple surgical procedure that reduces the size of the inner labia (labia minora).
"For many women who dislike the appearance of their labia, or who experience discomfort because of excessive labia tissue, this procedure can improve physical and emotional comfort," the surgeon explains and adds that it's performed under local anesthesia.
Recovery time: You should be able to return to work in one to two days after the procedure and healing will take up to three months according to the Toronto Cosmetic Surgery Institute.
Liposuction
Price: Prices can vary depending on what area the liposuction is done on, but for example, chin liposuction is around $5,000.
The procedure: Liposuction can reshape almost any area of the body by removing excess fat deposits, Makerewich says.
"This procedure is less invasive than most surgical procedures and leaves a very small scar, making it an ideal procedure for those who would like to sculpt their figure without the intense recovery time," the Toronto surgeon adds.
Recovery time: After about two to three days you should be able to return work and you should wait four to six weeks to resume full activity says the Toronto Cosmetic Surgery Institute.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.