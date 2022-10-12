The Most Beautiful Women In The World Were Ranked By Science & Here's Who Made The Top 10
Bella Hadid just lost the top spot!
Beauty might be in the eye of the beholder, but some believe there's a real formula that you can use to rank the most beautiful women in the world — and the 2022 list just dropped.
A U.K. plastic surgeon says Jodie Comer is the most beautiful famous person in the world according to the Golden Ratio, which holds that you can measure beauty based on the symmetry in a person's face.
You could definitely argue with that claim (Cindy Crawford's face isn't exactly symmetrical, for instance), but the results do seem to line up with some of the biggest names in Hollywood today.
Dr. Julian De Silva released his latest assessment of celebs' faces this week. De Silva has used the Golden Ratio to evaluate celebs many times in the past, although this is the first time Comer has ranked No. 1.
He told The Sun that the Killing Eve star was the "clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection."
Nevertheless, de Silva's numbers show that it was actually a close race at the top of the list, with Bella Hadid and Zendaya trailing Comer by a few fractions of a percent. Hadid has been No. 1 on the list in the past.
Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Squid Game star HoYeon Jung also cracked the top 10.
De Silva told the Evening Standard that he uses computer mapping techniques to come up with the list. However, it's unclear how he decides on which actresses to run through the program in the first place.
Amber Heard, for example, has fallen off the list entirely over the last few years after ranking No. 3 in 2019. Her looks haven't changed much, although her public reputation has taken a hit since her court battle with Johnny Depp.
The Golden Ratio is a mathematical formula for evaluating a person's features based on their positioning on the face, and it can be used to score many different elements. The formula hands out scores for a person’s eyes, nose, brow, chin, lips, jaw and other facial features.
Plastic surgeons have been using it for years in their work, although others have criticized it as a myth that doesn't account for different types of beauty.
Here's the full top 10 ranking.
- Jodie Comer
- Bella Hadid
- Zendaya
- Beyonce
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- Jourdan Dunn
- Kim Kardashian
- Deepika Padukone
- HoYeon Jung