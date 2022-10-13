8 Things You Need To Know For October 13
Including Canada's best universities, the world's most beautiful women & Newfoundland's mysterious French neighbour.
Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕
Off The Top: For some reason, it appears that every niche pastime — fishing, chess, poker — has devolved into scandal over the past days and weeks. Not even that most hallowed of competitions, the beauty pageant, is safe from accusations of impropriety. Here's why the recently crowned Miss USA 2022 is on the defensive.
In Case You Missed It
1. Three Canadian Schools Were Ranked Among The World's Top 50 Universities
The Times Higher Education World University Rankings were announced earlier this week. While the podium positions were dominated by the usual suspects — Oxford at No. 1, Harvard at No. 2, and a tie between Cambridge and Stanford at No. 3 — a trio of Canadian schools made appearances in the top 50. Per Mira Nabulsi, the University of Toronto, UBC and McGill represented the North. Here's how the three institutions stack up on the global stage.
- Method: The rankings are based on "13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook," according to the report.
- My Take: They'll never take away Western U's No. 4 placement on Playboy Magazine's 2011 ranking of the best party schools.
2. By One Doc's Account, This British TV Star Is The World's Most Beautiful Woman
A U.K.-based plastic surgeon has purportedly determined the world's top 10 most beautiful women for 2022, with Killing Eve star Jodie Comer surpassing reigning champ Bella Hadid for the top spot. According to Narcity's Josh Elliott, Dr. Julian De Silva's methodology is based on the "Golden Ratio," a measure of the symmetry of one's face, and apparently taps into computer mapping technology. Here are the other famous names who made the 2022 list of this scientifically unimpeachable and socially unproblematic ranking.
- Go Deeper: As Josh notes, it seems pretty evident that there's more than just objective science at play here. For instance, Amber Heard has fallen off the list entirely after ranking as high as No. 3 in 2019. Did she suddenly become less beautiful or did her off-screen drama hamper her case?
- My Take: I didn't have "phrenology makes a comeback" on my 2022 bingo card. But here we are.
3. Two Police Officers Were Slain Inside A Home Near Barrie, Ontario
Two officers with the South Simcoe Police Service died in the line of duty while responding to a home disturbance call in Innisfil, Ontario, on Tuesday night. The 23-year-old suspect was also killed after exchanging gunfire with the officers, Brooke Houghton reports. The province's Special Investigations Unit is now probing the sad incident. Here's what else we know.
- Fallout: The slain officers were ultimately revealed to be Constable Devon Northrup, 33, and Constable Morgan Russell, 54.
HEY YOU! You should sign up for the email version of the Canada Morning Briefright here. It's better than this version. Trust me.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🍂 FALL INTO AUTUMN
If you're on the hunt for adventure in Ontario this season, look no further than Madeline Forsyth's list of the province's seven best autumn destinations — as selected by travel influencers. Visit the farmer's market in St. Jacobs, the cozy cafes of Calabogie and more. Let us know what you think of the full list.
🇫🇷 EURO TRIP
Did you know that France is practically a stone's throw away from Canada's Maritime shores? Hop on a 25 kilometre ferry ride off the coast southern coast of Newfoundland and you'll soon be enjoying the sights and sounds of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, the quirky and historical final sliver of French territory in North America. Hit rewind with Helena Hanson as we revisit her classic piece from September 2021.
🥾 TAKE A HIKE
One of the great benefits of living on the west coast — like, the actual coast — is that you're only ever a short BC Ferries ride away from discovering a brand new hiking trail system. Ashley Harris breaks down seven dreamy oceanside hikes for Vancouverites to take in before the weather really starts to turn.
💐 MUSK MUSK
Billionaire troll Elon Musk has released his own perfume, turning heads (and presumably noses) with a lovely "Burnt Hair" scent, Sameen Chaudhry reports. So if you've ever wondered what it must smell like after one of Tesla's self-driving cars accidentally plows through a busy crosswalk, now's your chance.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin turns 21 years old today. FOX News boogeyman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is 33. Retired Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce is 45. Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen turns 51. All-time NFL receiving yards leader Jerry Rice hits the big 6-0. Paul Simon is 81. "The Iron Lady" Margaret Thatcher and boundary-breaking comedian Lenny Bruce — two very similar people — were both born on this day in 1925.
Thanks for reading Narcity'sCanada Morning Brief — the newsletter corporately housed in Saint-Pierre & Miquelon for arcane tax reasons.
Who is the most beautiful asymmetrical celeb? Let me know your thoughts at andrew.potter@narcity.com or hit me up on Twitter if you'd prefer at @andrewjoepotter.
Have a great day and I will see you back here tomorrow to round out the week!