This Charming French Island Is Just 90 Mins From Canada & Is A Slice Of European Paradise
It has its own currency and time zone, and you'll need your passport to visit! 😍🇫🇷
If you fancy visiting France without leaving North America, look no further! Saint Pierre and Miquelon is located just 90 minutes by ferry from Canada, but you'll feel like you're exploring Europe from the moment you set foot there.
While Saint-Pierre and Miquelon is located around 25 kilometres off the southern coast of Newfoundland, you won't mistake the archipelago for being in Canada.
That's because residents of these islands speak French, use euros, drive European cars, and many fly the flag of France.
You'll also spot bakeries selling authentic baguettes and croissants, and you may notice that the time zone is different, the electrical outlets are European and you'll get charged international rates if you make a cellphone call!
Oh — and you'll need a passport to visit, too.
It's because the collection of islands are the last piece of French territory in North America. It was originally a French settlement before the British took control in 1713, 1778, 1794, 1803 and 1815. By 1816, it was French once again, and this time it was permanent.
The smaller island of Saint Pierre is the most populated and developed island, with a larger population of around 6,000. Miquelon, on the other hand, is much bigger in size but has far fewer permanent residents.
The entire idyllic region is known for its gorgeous landscapes, fishing heritage and local birdlife, so don't forget your camera if you're visiting!
There's also authentic French cuisine, European-class bakeries and winding, narrow streets filled with vibrant, local stores.
Saint-Pierre and Miquelon
Address: Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Why You Need To Go: Immersing yourself in this charming region will give you an unforgettable taste of France — and you don't even need to catch a flight!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.